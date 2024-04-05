What Happened to Julius Randle? Knicks Star to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

The New York Knicks won't be the same as they were in January because Julius Randle will undergo shoulder surgery and won't be reevaluated for five months. Randle, the star player for the Knicks, suffered a significant setback when he dislocated his right shoulder on January 27, resulting in the need for surgery.

Randle's injury came at a critical juncture, as he had been a central figure in the team's remarkable success during January, where the Knicks achieved a 14-2 record and portrayed phenomenal performance on both ends of the court.

Randle is upset about this because the team was performing exceptionally well in January, but his injury has changed the situation ever after.

Additionally, the Knicks' performance since the beginning of the year has been up and down. They have been without Anunoby for most games, and his return is uncertain due to an elbow injury. This uncertainty has affected the team's lineup and strategy, making it challenging for the Knicks to plan for the remainder of the season and the playoffs.

Stephen A. Smith Broke Down Hearing Julius Randle’s Surgery

The news of Randle going through surgery and missing the season was equally disheartening for him as well as his fans out there. Similarly, on ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith also had a hard time learning that the Knicks NBA All-Star will miss the rest of the season.

Smith was seen putting both of his hands to his face supposedly shedding tears for the news.

While reminiscing about the team's impressive 24-9 record with a 47 percent shooting average, Smith recounted the good times Knicks were sailing through earlier this year. He particularly highlighted the period of success following OG Anunoby's arrival after a trade with the Raptors in December 2023.

Stephen A. Smith said, “24-9 on 47 percent shooting, OG Anunoby arrives and they got the best record in the month of January.”

He also emphasized the opportunities the Knicks could have seized, especially with the vulnerabilities of teams like Milwaukee and Miami, as well as the injury concerns surrounding Joel Embiid of the Sixers.

