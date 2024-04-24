Jim Irsay REFUSES TO ACCEPT Overdose Claims by Police Months After Being Found Unresponsive in Indiana Home

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indiana Colts, has grabbed the headlines once again. The 64-year-old was found unresponsive on his bathroom floor in December 2023. Police were informed that somebody had found him in that condition. Nearly four months later, the incident has resurfaced.

Police’s claim of overdose

Cops arrived at Irsay’s Carmel property early in the morning. They reported that he had some breathing issues when they reached the spot. His pulse was weak and his eyes were constricted as well. It was called an ‘overdose/poisoning’ case by the cops.

As per the police report, Irsay was taken to the hospital by ambulance and his first response came after a dose of Narcan. The cops were unsure what Jim Irsay had ingested before their arrival.

Also Read: Chiefs Reportedly Plan to PUNISH Rashee Rice for Eight Criminal Chargers Post Dallas Crash; Exploring Potential Punishment

Irsay’s reaction to the report

The Colts owner tweeted in February that he is on the mend after missing his band’s show due to a respiratory issue. He gave an interview to Fox59 clarifying that he was treating a leg injury in December. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Irasay said that he was hospitalized after surgery for his back and leg. He criticized people for making assumptions without listening to his side of the story. He said that he went through 27 surgeries in the past 7 or 8 years. He called it unfortunate that everyone believed the overdose theory rather than understanding the complexities of orthopedic medication.

Irsay concluded that it was not possible to find the real issue in the rush and the cops didn’t have the right information. He emphasized the fact that it was only the leg that needed to be taken care of. The Colts’ CEO will not be attending the 2024 NFL draft since he is still healing from the Surgery.