Chiefs Reportedly Plan to PUNISH Rashee Rice for Eight Criminal Chargers Post Dallas Crash; Exploring Potential Punishment

Rashee Rice is already fighting legal battles after being involved in multi-car collisions. Above that, the Chiefs wide receiver might face some serious penalties from the team itself. An insider recently revealed the Chiefs plan to take strict actions against their wide receiver.

Chiefs Plans to Punish Rashee Rice

Earlier this month, Rashee Rice surrendered himself to the police after being involved in a car crash that involved a half-dozen vehicles and many injured. The multiple-car crash happened on the Dallas highway and was caused due to the WR reporting racing with another car.

Rashee Rice is facing eight charges, one being aggravated assault, one collision involving serious injury, and six counts of crash involving injury. Above that, Rashee Rice might just face some serious issues from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adam Schefter from ESPN recently revealed how the Chiefs are looking forward to taking disciplinary actions against the wide receivers. The team is likely to place a lengthy suspension over Rashee Rice. According to Adam Schefter, Rice might have a "multi-game suspension" placed on him.

If the Chiefs decide to suspend him they might have to look forward to another wide receiver in the upcoming NFL Draft. But while there's a risk of potential suspension on wide receiver, Rashee Rice recently appeared to be participating in a practice session with Patrick Mahomes.

Above that, Chiefs head coach Andy Ried hinted at Rashee Rice's potential future with the Chiefs. In an interview, Reid said that Rice would be part of the team "As long as he’s learned from it.. that’s the important part of it." Let's see what the future brings for the wide receiver.