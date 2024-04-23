John Cena Turns 47: Looking back At His 5 most Iconic WWE Moments Of All Time

John Cena is a name that needs no introduction. The 16-time WWE Champion has mesmerized childhood memories of millions of WWE fans across the world. His ‘You Can’t See Me’ catchphrase resonates with children across the world.

In fact, at a time when The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and Golberg had left WWE, Cena solely carried WWE on his shoulders. He was the face of the company for nearly a decade, and in those 10 years, Cena had some iconic moments. So, today on his birthday, we bring you the five greatest moments of John Cena from the WWE.

5. John Cena Winning The Title Belt At WrestleMania 21

This was just a year after winning the U.S. Championship against Big Show at WrestleMania 20. John Bradshaw Layfield, also known as JBL was the reigning WWE Champion and he faced Cena in a title match at WrestleMania 21.

JBL might have lost to Cena, but very few know that he was among the few people in the WWE locker room who had ample faith in the capabilities of John Cena. JBL is known to have spoken highly of Cena when the Cenation leader was a mid-card in 2002-03, and the company had not bet on him. And then, Cena beat him to become the new Champion in 2005. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

4. John Cena Returns At Money In The Bank



Advertisement

Among the several iconic moments of John Cena in WWE, the one that stands out is his return at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view in 2021. That was Cena’s comeback nearly after a year. The last time he lost was against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.

Cena’s entrance theme rocked the WWE crowd at Dickies Arena. Reigns was shocked as he had just defeated Edge in the main event. Cena’s return against Reigns, also meant that he was going to face The Tribal Chief, which he ultimately did in SummerSlam 2021.

3. John Cena Beating The Rock at WrestleMania 29

This was the second WrestleMania clash of the two most iconic wrestlers in WWE history. The Rock and John Cena had been one of the greatest WWE performers of all time. However, the two had never seen each other eye-to-eye untill The Great One returned. In 2011, The Rock came back after taking a break from his tight Hollywood schedule.

He beat Cena at WrestleMania 28, then beat CM Punk to win the WWE Championship in 2013, and then ultimately lost it to Cena in 2014. The win against The Rock certainly marks as one of the biggest milestones in Cena’s career, as he had beaten top wrestlers from the Attitude Era like Triple H and Shawn Michales, and now he beat The Rock to etch his name in history.

2 . John Cena’s Return At Royal Rumble



Among the several iconic moments, John Cena’s return at Royal Rumble in 2008 is perhaps the biggest and the greatest one. John Cena was out injured for months, and when he returned the crown simply went out of control. On top of that, Triple H’s jaw-dropped expression on seeing Cena was a big highlight of Cena’s return. Cena went on to win that Rumble eliminating Triple H, and then ultimately winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 25, beating Edge and Big Show.

1 . John Cena Returns To Help Cody Rhodes Against Bloodline At WrestleMania

Advertisement

John Cena’s most recent return at WrestleMania 40 in the main event to help out Cody Rhodes is our number 1 iconic moment of Cena in WWE. John Cena was rumored for a return but nobody knew in which capacity he would. And then, Cena’s entrance theme rang when The Bloodline was beating Cody Rhodes.

Cena stormed into the ring and delivered F-5 to both Solo Sikoa, first and then Roman Reigns. After the match, Cena was there with other wrestlers to congratulate Cody Rhodes for winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

So, these were the top 5 iconic moments of John Cena’s career from our side. You let us know in the comments which one was yours.