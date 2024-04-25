Kamaru Usman Criticizes Sean O’Malley’s Desire to Fight Ryan Garcia Labeling It ‘Gimmick Fight’: DETAILS Inside

Why the sudden rush to swap gloves for Sean O’Malley? Isn't the octagon enough? UFC champ O'Malley and boxing sensation Ryan Garcia are teasing a crossover fight—again. They've been here before, dropping hints and firing up fans on social media. But Kamaru Usman isn't buying it.

He called it a "gimmick" on his podcast, questioning the real value of such a match. Is it about legacy or just quick cash? As the debate heats up, the sports world watches, wondering if this fight will ever move beyond playful banter to actual reality.

Usman Calls for Sean O’Malley to Prove His Mettle First

Kamaru Usman didn't hold back on his recent Pound 4 Pound podcast, where he laid into the idea of Sean O'Malley stepping into a boxing ring with Ryan Garcia. "Why are we even entertaining this right now?" Usman questioned, emphasizing the depth and talent waiting in O'Malley's own UFC bantamweight division.

According to Usman, the focus should be clear: "Sean O'Malley has a whole like literally one of the deepest division to even to get through. You have one of the deepest divisions of contenders waiting for you."

The former UFC welterweight champion further argued that O'Malley needs to prove himself where it matters most—against the top fighters in MMA. "How about we beat up a couple of guys in my division first and cement myself as a great in my division," he proposed, signaling the importance of legacy over lucrative sideshows.

Indeed, Usman sees these crossover fights as mere distractions, not true tests of a fighter's skill or heart. "Why are we entertaining you going here and there to fight this guy?" he added, reflecting his frustration with the trend of fighters chasing big paydays at the cost of their sporting integrity.

This tough love from Usman points to a broader concern: Are these high-profile, high-revenue matches good for the sport, or do they dilute the essence of true competitive fighting?

What do you think? Should fighters like O'Malley prioritize their legacy in their home sport or embrace the financial and entertainment opportunities crossover fights offer? Let us know your thoughts.