Pinkvilla brings you an exclusive update from the world of entertainment. With an array of new shows and web series being made for the entertainment of the viewers, we have learned about a new project being made for Disney+ Hotstar. We have exclusively learned that popular actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Iqbal Khan will be a part of the project. Read on to learn more details about the project below.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Iqbal Khan's project

A little birdie has exclusively informed us that a new project is underway for Disney+ Hotstar based on Commander Karan Saxena. Sources have informed us that Gurmeet Choudhary and Iqbal Khan have been roped in to play prominent roles in the project.

More about Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary is known for his roles in projects like Ramayan, Geet: Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivah, and Khamoshiyaan among others. The actor's personal life has also been quite intriguing. He married her first co-actress from his show Ramayan, Debina Bonnerjee and the couple is a parent of two beautiful daughters.

More about Iqbal Khan

Iqbal Khan has proved his mettle as an actor in projects like Funtush, Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Na Umra Ki Seema Ho among others. Iqbal was featured in a popular Falguni Pathak music video titled Indhana Winva co-starring Snehha Chhabra. The duo soon fell in love and got married to each other. The couple is the parents of two kids.

Pinkvilla tried to contact Gurmeet Choudhary and Iqbal Khan for confirmation, but they remained unavailable for confirmation. We also tried to reach out to the Disney+Hotstar team and their response is awaited.

