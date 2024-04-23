Sean O'Malley Reveals When He Will Face Ryan Garcia in Crossover Boxing Match; Find Out

UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has long claimed he wants to compete in a crossover super fight during his fighting career. In the past, Suga and boxer Ryan Garcia have gone back and forth and decided to face each other in a potential crossover boxing match.

Recently, while discussing his potential boxing super match with Ryan Garcia, Suga Sean revealed when he could face Garcia in a crossover boxing match while appearing on his YouTube channel.

Sean O'Malley said, “I’m not there yet; I still gotta become bigger. Two more f***ing sick performances, then we’re talking about being able to do whatever the f*** we want. They told me, ‘you can do a boxing fight 100% if it makes us enough money.’ The option is there; it just has to be able to make enough money.”

Sean O'Malley recently main-events the UFC 299 event and defended his UFC bantamweight championship for the first time against Marlon Vera. Suga Sean successfully defended his UFC bantamweight championship.

Sean O'Malley Mixed Martial Arts Record

1. DWCS 1.2 - Jul. 18, 2017

- Opponent: Alfred Khashakyan

2. The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion Finale - Dec. 01, 2017

- Opponent: Terrion Ware

- Result: Win via unanimous decision

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya - Mar. 03, 2018

- Opponent: Andre Soukhamthath

- Result: Win via unanimous decision

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

4. UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero - Mar. 07, 2020

- Opponent: Jose Quinonez

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punch) in Round 1

- Time: 1:54

5. UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer - Jun. 06, 2020

- Opponent: Eddie Wineland

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punch) in Round 1

- Time: 4:40

6. UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 - Aug. 15, 2020

- Opponent: Marlon Vera

- Result: Loss via KO/TKO (Elbows) in Round 1

- Time: 4:40

7. UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou - Mar. 27, 2021

- Opponent: Thomas Almeida

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punch) in Round 3

- Time: 3:52

8. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- Opponent: Kris Moutinho

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punches) in Round 3

- Time: 4:33

9. UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier - Dec. 11, 2021

- Opponent: Raulian Paiva

- Result: Win via KO/TKO in Round 1

- Time: 4:42

10. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Jul. 02, 2022

- Opponent: Pedro Munhoz

- Result: No Contest (CNC)

11. UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev - Oct. 22, 2022

- Opponent: Petr Yan

- Result: Win via split decision

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

12. UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley - Aug. 19, 2023

- Opponent: Aljamain Sterling

- Result: Win via KO/TKO (Punches) in Round 2

- Time: 0:51

13. UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 - Mar. 09, 2024

- Opponent: Marlon Vera

- Result: Win via unanimous decision

