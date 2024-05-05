The Minute Long-Soap Operas are being run through an app called, ReelShort. This app offers a minute-long drama series to the audience, shot vertically. Albee Zhang who has been a producer for 12 years finally cracked the new profitable way of storytelling. Keep reading to find out more!

ReelShort: An app for minute-long drama

Albee Zhang, the producer of the dramatic series for the minute-long soap operas knows the way to the heart of middle-aged women is drama series and until now she has created two short-form features and is working to bring 4 more whose target audience is said to be women. These shows are run by the biggest player in this industry, i.e., ReelShort. As of now, this app is trying to establish a place for itself in the United States by engaging with millions of people in short-form content.

ReelShort is owned by Crazy Maple Studio and is based out of Northern California and is backed by digital publisher COL Group. There are several shows that ReelShort has produced until now and a few of them are: I Got Married Without You, Bound by Vendetta: Sleeping With the Enemy, and The Double Life of My Billionaire Husband. The storylines of these shows are simple and generalized like other shows which keep the audience hooked on revenge, romance, and drama.

The Chief Executive Officer of Crazy Maple Studio, Mr. Joey Jia figured out that the app is gaining popularity in the Asia-Pacific region and she is expanding in that direction. ‘This is a pay-as-you-go model,’ Mr. Jia said about the app as in people might enjoy a few episodes and can leave whenever they feel confused about the story. These shows are created at a low budget when compared to other television shows, people can watch several minute-long episodes on ReelShort for free through platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

Is America ready for ReelShort?

This app is partly owned by a Chinese company and is not really the first one to make a name for itself in the United States. Shein and Temu have been the most downloaded apps in the American App Store history. ReelShort might not face the pressure that TikTok has been facing from several Lawmakers in the US, Europe and Canada. According to data.ai, the app was downloaded by seven million people in the United States last year on Apple and Android combined. The US is supposedly the biggest market and the next one seems to Philippines.

Additionally, the actors of these minute-long soaps are also really glad about the work they have been a part of. Actress, Samantha Drews said that ReelShort gave her a chance to play different characters and she has been cast in 15 to 16 features in the last year. As ReelShort is growing, the budgets and production are also getting better and there are also speculations that American companies might start creating their own short-form content soon.

