'Keeping it real': Lamar Jackson leaves NFL fans in stitches when asked about Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes

As the AFC Championship game approaches, the NFL world turns its gaze to a thrilling quarterback showdown: Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson against Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

This matchup, a dream for NFL enthusiasts, is not just a battle for a spot in the Super Bowl, but also a testament to the rising stature of two of the league's most dynamic players.

However, it's Lamar Jackson's candid remarks about facing Mahomes that has NFL fans in stitches.

Lamar Jackson's frank admission ft. Patrick Mahomes

Jackson, known for his dynamic playmaking abilities with the Baltimore Ravens, didn't shy away from expressing his feelings about Mahomes.

In a recent media interaction, Jackson lightened the mood on competing against Mahomes by saying, “I don’t like competing against him at all,” pairing his comment with a smile and a laugh​​.

His words, although light-hearted, underscore a deeper respect for Mahomes as he further adds, “But yes, he’s a great quarterback. [He’s] definitely a Hall of Famer. It’s a no-brainer; he’s definitely a Hall of Famer. But I believe [it’s] just two greats – up-and-coming greats – just going toe to toe, like a heavyweight fight [and] heavyweight matchup. That’s just what I see.”

The matchup between Jackson and Mahomes is more than just a game; it's a historic event in NFL history.

It marks the first time two former MVPs under 30 will face off in the NFL playoffs.

In the eagerly anticipated AFC championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, the odds and predictions are pointing towards a highly competitive matchup.

The Ravens, as the number one seed, are pegged as 3.5-point favorites in a game with a 44.5 over/under.

Despite being the underdogs, the Chiefs’ offense, led by Mahomes, has regained its potent form in the playoffs, which could tip the scales.

Conversely, the Ravens’ offense, spearheaded by Jackson's dual-threat capabilities, holds a significant advantage, especially with their dynamic rushing attack.

The match promises to be an exciting clash between two of the NFL's top teams.

And fans have echoed Jackson's sentiments, often with a mix of humor and admiration.

Fans Embrace Lamar Jackson's Candidness

Lamar Jackson's candidness about his reluctance to face Patrick Mahomes has struck a chord with fans. As a fan comments, "Keeping it real. Anybody who says they aren’t a little nervous about mahomes is lying lol"

Another agreed, "fair comment. I don’t like him playing against us either"

Another commented, "Yaaaaaaa!!!! Throwing straight knock outs"

A fan called him GOAT, "This is why Lamar is the goat"

