Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Box Office: Sci-fi-drama manages healthy global debut of 129 million dollars

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes did better than industry's conservative estimates as it grossed around 129 million dollars in its debut weekend. With the way the advances were moving, there was a chance that the new Planet Of The Apes film would end up with underwhelming results but that was not to be the case. It has secured the second biggest opening weekend for a Planet Of The Apes film in the domestic market, unadjusted for inflation. In several international markets like India, it has emerged as the biggest opener of the franchise.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Grossed 129 Million Dollars Worldwide In First Weekend; What Is The Cause Of Concern?

The ape film has got the start that it was looking for and it is now all about how well it holds in the days to come. The cause of concern is that the Cinema Score, a rating metric for movies in US, is low and that may affect the movie's box office legs. Similarly, the Maoyan and Douban ratings in China are not as promising as other ape films, and that can start showing effects in the overall box office trend.

Ideally, with a 57 million dollar domestic debut, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes should be looking at a final gross of atleast around 140-150 million dollars. And for an unpredictable market like China, even hitting 25 million dollars can be seen as reasonably good.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Is The Biggest Film Of The Franchise In India By Nett Collections

Talking about India, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes managed a double digit first weekend as it netted around Rs 11.25 crores. While it opened higher than the local release Srikanth, it's weekend numbers were lower. Regardless, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes will become the biggest film of the franchise in India by the end of Monday. The last movie of the franchise released in 2017 and since then, the average ticket prices have more than doubled.

How Does Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Stand Compared To Other Films Of The Franchise?

The last three Planet Of The Apes movies collected over 475 million dollars worldwide. Due to a diminished China market, reaching 475 million dollars will be an uphill task. At present, the first target for the movie will be to break into the 400 million dollar worldwide club, considering that it is budgeted at around 160 million dollars. This is the magical number for its theatrical breakeven. Obviously, being part of a valuable IP like Planet Of The Apes also means that it will see very good gains from non-theatrical revenue sources. In all, it is safe to say that Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is yet another success story for the underrated franchise.

