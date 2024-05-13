Preity Zinta admits watching Heeramandi for Manisha Koirala; pens heartfelt note calling Dil Se co-star ‘Hero’

The web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been making headlines since its release. Manisha Koirala has received immense appreciation for her performance in the show. Now, Preity Zinta has shared a heartfelt note, lauding Manisha’s talent and generosity.

Preity marked her debut in the film industry with the Manisha Koirala starrer Dil Se. In the note, she called her former co-star a “hero.”

Preity Zinta showers love on Manisha Koirala for her performance in Heeramandi

Manisha Koirala recently took to Instagram to share her experience on Heeramandi and express gratitude for the acclaim she has received. In the comments section, her Dil Se co-star Preity Zinta penned a sweet message. She admitted watching Heeramandi for her, saying, “I love you Manisha. I saw the show for you & you killed it.”

Preity further continued, “You are such a powerhouse of talent & an even better human being. I will never forget how lovely, welcoming & generous you were to me in Dil Se. Thanks to you I started my film journey on such a positive note.”

Praising Manisha’s nature, Preity stated, “You never made me feel I was working with a superstar & nurtured me on the shoot - always smiling, accommodating & ready for rehearsal & suggestions. You will always be Hero on & off camera. More power to you always.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Touched by her message, Manisha responded, “@realpz love you babe… you are such a sweetheart.”

Have a look!

Manisha Koirala had ‘anxiety’ before she started shooting for Heeramandi

In the post’s caption, Manisha Koirala said, “I could never have imagined that after cancer and turning 50, my life would flower into this other phase.” Mentioning the reasons behind her thinking, she explained that Heeramandi has been a significant milestone in her career.

She stated, “As a 53-year-old actor who has bagged an important role in a high-profile web series, I am overjoyed that I’m not stuck playing insignificant peripheral roles, thanks to OTT platforms and changing audience profiles.”

Talking about the evolution of work for female artists, Manisha expressed, “Finally, female actors, technicians, and other professionals have started getting the long overdue and well-deserved good quality of work and respect in a professional environment. I am fortunate to be a part of this evolving era.”

The stunning actress gave the second reason by disclosing the doubts she had before she started shooting for Heeramandi. She remarked, “Today, when I am receiving so many accolades, I can’t help but remember the doubts and anxiety that plagued me when I was about to start shooting.”

Manisha added, “Still recovering from the dreaded C, would my body be strong enough to deal with the intense shooting schedules, heavy costumes, and jewelry, and perform a role requiring so much nuance and effortless effort?”

Manisha concluded on a motivational note, saying, “To you, who think your time has come and gone, whether it’s due to age, illness or any setback, never give up! You never know what could be waiting for you around the bend! I’m deeply grateful for your love and generosity of spirit! #50andfabulous #heeramandionnetflix #netflix #grateful #hope.”

The cast of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. The period drama is available to watch on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi: 5 reasons to watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and more