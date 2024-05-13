From Tenet To The Batman: Exploring 11 Best Robert Pattinson Roles Beyond The Twilight Saga On Actor's Birthday 

Robert Pattinson is one of the most well-accomplished actors who has constantly worked hard and has showcased his fresh acting chops on the silver screen with no signs of slowing down.

The actor began his career in 2005, making his film debut in the fourth installment of the massive Harry Potter franchise film, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. His impressive depiction and performance in the movie even earned him critical acclaim. In addition, there are many exemplary cases where Pattinson has gone above and beyond while playing his characters.

The Tenet movie actor has appeared in several award-winning and eccentric film projects and built an enthralling filmography. On this special occasion of Pattinson's 38th birthday, let's explore the list of the top 11 best roles the actor has portrayed in his decades-long career.

Edward Cullen/The Twilight Saga

Robert Pattinson's work in the ever-popular Twilight franchise as Edward Cullen convinced fans and critics alike that his casting as the leading man in the film series was the right choice. The actor first starred as the 108-year-old vampire Cullen, alongside Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner, beginning with the 2008 romantic fantasy film Twilight.

He then reprised his role in the follow-up sequels: The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012). Pattinson has depicted his character with such poise in each part of this epic film series that it earned him several notable awards and made him the heartthrob of Hollywood.

Cedric Diggory/Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

Pattinson made his head-turning debut as the mighty, down-to-earth Hufflepuff student Cedric Diggory in the fourth film of the wizarding world of the Harry Potter film franchise. Though he made his first on-screen debut by starring in this epic movie, his acting chops and outstanding dialogue delivery were well-received by the audience and critics.

Bruce Wayne/The Batman

Robert Pattinson stole the spotlight when he made his character debut as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 2022 American superhero film The Batman. Not only did the actor do the insane physical transformation for his role, but his astonishing character depiction as the Caped Crusader was widely debated among his fans on social media.

Neil/Tenet

In 2020, he starred as Neil, the Protagonist's handler, (John David Washington) in the sci-fi action thriller Christopher Nolan's directorial movie Tenet. His character in the film was a true delight to watch. There is no denying that Pattinson has proved his mettle by displaying all sides of his on-screen character, as he did in this complex movie.

Tyler Hawkins/Remember Me

His work in the American coming-of-age romantic drama Remember Me (2010) is another example of how he could go to extreme lengths when portraying his characters. In the movie, Robert Pattinson played the role of Tyler Hawkins, the son of Charles Hawkins, a businessman with whom he shared a strained relationship.

Jacob Jankowski/ Water for Elephants

In 2011, the Tenet movie actor starred as Jacob Jankowski alongside acclaimed actress Reese Witherspoon in the romantic drama movie Water for Elephants. This movie marks another significant project to his rich filmography as Robert Pattinson received critical acclaim for his excellent character depiction.

Ephraim Winslow/The Lighthouse

Robert Pattinson slips into the shoes of Thomas Howard, a nineteenth-century lighthouse keeper in the 2019 movie The Lighthouse. His captivating portrayal in the film is one of the reasons viewers can't take their eyes off the screen, for he delivered a stunning performance.

Samuel Alabaster/Damsel

Damsel is a 2018 American Western black comedy written and directed by David and Nathan Zellner. The movie stars Robert Pattinson as Samuel Alabaster, a pioneer who is venturing across the American frontier to reunite and marry the love of his life. His character depiction in the movie proves his genius acting ability. The actor has undoubtedly delivered a raw and authentic performance.

Henry Costin/The Lost City of Z

The Lost City of Z is a 2016 epic biographical adventure drama film starring Robert Pattinson as an explorer, Henry Costin, who joins the British explorer Percy Fawcett on his journey to find an ancient lost city in the Amazon Rainforest. Pattinson worked his level best in delivering a convincing performance.

Eric Packer/Cosmopolis

Robert Pattinson portrayed the character of Eric Packer, a billionaire and a currency speculator, in the 2012 drama Cosmopolis. His performance in the movie was authentic, leaving a lasting impression on audiences, for he delivered a show-stopping performance in this movie.

Constantine/Good Time

Robert Pattinson played the role of Constantine in the 2017 crime-thriller movie Good Time. This project was another treat for fans of his acting skills. Pattinson is one such actor who has never shied away from playing challenging characters, as he keeps pushing himself hard to make each of his roles seem authentic. His powerful portrayal in this movie shows how the actor could easily create magic on the silver screen.