BAFTA TV Awards 2024: The Crown Faces Upset While Top Boy, Happy Valley, And More Triumph—Complete List Of Winners
Top Boy and Happy Valley led the charge at the BAFTA TV Awards 2024. The Crown left empty-handed despite 8 nominations, while an unexpected French series, Class Act, stole the international category spotlight.
The 2024 BAFTA TV Awards successfully wrapped up its festivities on Sunday, May 12th, at the Royal Festival Hall in London, awarding the gong for some of the best work in British television in the past year. Among the big winners at the coveted award show were Top Boy and Happy Valley, with The Crown being the biggest disappointment with zero wins out of their 8 nominations.
For the international category, frontrunners like Succession, Beef, and The Bear all failed to pick an award, beaten by a rather underrated French series, Class Act.
In the acting category, Jasmine Jobson won a BAFTA Award for supporting actress in Top Boy, and Timothy Spall won Leading Actor for The Sixth Commandment.
Keep scrolling for a complete winner's list of the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards!
BAFTA TV Awards 2024 — Complete Winner’s List
Leading Actress
Anjana Vassan, Black Mirroe
Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of US
Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly
Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley – WINNER
Sharon Horgan, Best Interests
Leading Actor
Brian Cox, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Kane Robinson, Top Boy
Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project
Steve Coogan, The Reckoning
Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment – WINNER
Supporting Actress
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Harriet Walter, Succession
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy – WINNER
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Nico Parker, The Last of Us
Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley
Supporting Actor
Amit Shah, Happy Valley
Éanna Hardwick, The Sixth Commandment
Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession – WINNER
Salim Daw, The Crown
Drama Series
The Gold
Happy Valley
Slow Horses
Top Boy – WINNER
International
The Bear
Beef
Class Act – WINNER
The Last Of US
Love & Death
Succession
Limited Drama
Best Interests
Demon 79, Black Mirror
The Long Shadow
The Sixth Commandment – WINNER
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Bridget Christie, The Change
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops – WINNER
Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary
Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers
Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary
Taj Atwal, Hullraisers
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black
David Tennant, Good Omens
Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops
Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic
Mawaan Rizwan, Juice – WINNER
Scripted Comedy
Big Boys
Dreaming Whilst Black
Extraordinary
Such Brave Girls – WINNER
Entertainment Performance
Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!
Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest
Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett – WINNER
Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob and Romesh VS...
Comedy Entertainment Programme
The Graham Norton Show
Late Night Lycett
Rob & Romesh Vs … – WINNER
Would I Lie To You?
Entertainment Programme
Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas
Later with Jools Holland
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
Factual Entertainment
Celebrity Race Across The World – WINNER
The Dog House
Endurance: Race To The Pole
Portrait Artist of the Year
Factual Series
Dublin Narcos
Evacuation
Lockerbie – WINNER
Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland
Single Documentary
David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived
Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family – WINNER
Hatton
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-man of Paris
Reality
Banged Up
Married at First Sight
My Mum, Your Dad
Squid Game: The Challenge – WINNER
Specialist Factual
Chimp Empire
The Enfield poltergeist
Forced Out
White Nanny, Black Child – WINNER
Live Event
The Coronation Concert
Eurovision Song Contest – WINNER
Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
Short Film
Mobility – WINNER
The Skewer: Three Twisted Years
Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps
Where It Ends
Sport
Cheltenham Festival Day One – WINNER
MOTD Live: Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023
Wimbledon 2023: Men’s Final
News Coverage
Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War – WINNER
Sky News: Inside Myanmar, The Hidden War
Sky News: Israel/Hamas War
Current Affairs
Inside Russia: Traitors and Heros – Storyville
Putin Vs The West
Russell Brand: In Plain Sight
The Shamima Begum Story – WINNER
Daytime
Loose Women and Men
Lorraine
Make It At Market
Scam Interceptors – WINNER
Soap
Casualty – WINNER
EastEnders
Emmerdale
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
Beckham: David teases Victoria about her “working class” upbringing
Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor
Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown – WINNER
The Last of Us: Bill and Frank’s Story
The Piano: 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance
Succession: Logan Roy's Death