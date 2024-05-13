BAFTA TV Awards 2024: The Crown Faces Upset While Top Boy, Happy Valley, And More Triumph—Complete List Of Winners

Top Boy and Happy Valley led the charge at the BAFTA TV Awards 2024. The Crown left empty-handed despite 8 nominations, while an unexpected French series, Class Act, stole the international category spotlight.

By Seema Sinha
Updated on May 13, 2024  |  08:51 AM IST |  4.2K
IMDb
The Crown fails to pick an award at the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards (IMDb)

The 2024 BAFTA TV Awards successfully wrapped up its festivities on Sunday, May 12th, at the Royal Festival Hall in London, awarding the gong for some of the best work in British television in the past year. Among the big winners at the coveted award show were Top Boy and Happy Valley, with The Crown being the biggest disappointment with zero wins out of their 8 nominations.

For the international category, frontrunners like Succession, Beef, and The Bear all failed to pick an award, beaten by a rather underrated French series, Class Act.

In the acting category, Jasmine Jobson won a BAFTA Award for supporting actress in Top Boy, and Timothy Spall won Leading Actor for The Sixth Commandment.

Keep scrolling for a complete winner's list of the 2024 BAFTA TV Awards!

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 — Complete Winner’s List 


Leading Actress

Anjana Vassan, Black Mirroe
Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of US
Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly
Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley  – WINNER
Sharon Horgan, Best Interests

Leading Actor

Brian Cox, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Kane Robinson, Top Boy
Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project
Steve Coogan, The Reckoning
Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment – WINNER

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

Supporting Actress

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Harriet Walter, Succession
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy  – WINNER
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Nico Parker, The Last of Us
Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley

Supporting Actor

Amit Shah, Happy Valley
Éanna Hardwick, The Sixth Commandment
Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession – WINNER
Salim Daw, The Crown

Drama Series

The Gold
Happy Valley
Slow Horses
Top Boy – WINNER

International

The Bear
Beef
Class Act – WINNER
The Last Of US
Love & Death
Succession

Limited Drama

Best Interests 
Demon 79, Black Mirror 
The Long Shadow 
The Sixth Commandment – WINNER

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Bridget Christie, The Change 
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops – WINNER
Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary 
Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers 
Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary 
Taj Atwal, Hullraisers 

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black
David Tennant, Good Omens
Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops
Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic
Mawaan Rizwan, Juice – WINNER

Scripted Comedy

Big Boys 
Dreaming Whilst Black 
Extraordinary 
Such Brave Girls – WINNER

Entertainment Performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 
Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats 
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show 
Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 
Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett  – WINNER
Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob and Romesh VS...

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show
Late Night Lycett
Rob & Romesh Vs …  – WINNER
Would I Lie To You?

Entertainment Programme

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas 
Later with Jools Holland
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show 
Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

Advertisement

Factual Entertainment

Celebrity Race Across The World – WINNER
The Dog House
Endurance: Race To The Pole
Portrait Artist of the Year

Factual Series

Dublin Narcos
Evacuation
Lockerbie – WINNER
Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland

Single Documentary

David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived
Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family – WINNER
Hatton
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-man of Paris

Reality

Banged Up
Married at First Sight
My Mum, Your Dad
Squid Game: The Challenge  – WINNER

Specialist Factual

Chimp Empire 
The Enfield poltergeist
Forced Out
White Nanny, Black Child – WINNER

Live Event

The Coronation Concert
Eurovision Song Contest – WINNER
Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

Short Film

Mobility – WINNER
The Skewer: Three Twisted Years
Stealing Ukraine’s Children: Inside Russia’s Camps
Where It Ends

Sport

Cheltenham Festival Day One – WINNER
MOTD Live: Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023
Wimbledon 2023: Men’s Final

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza, Israel and Hamas at War – WINNER
Sky News: Inside Myanmar, The Hidden War
Sky News: Israel/Hamas War

Current Affairs

Inside Russia: Traitors and Heros – Storyville
Putin Vs The West
Russell Brand: In Plain Sight
The Shamima Begum Story – WINNER

Advertisement

Daytime

Loose Women and Men
Lorraine
Make It At Market
Scam Interceptors – WINNER

Soap

Casualty  – WINNER
EastEnders
Emmerdale

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment

Beckham: David teases Victoria about her “working class” upbringing
Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor
Happy Valley: Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown  – WINNER
The Last of Us: Bill and Frank’s Story
The Piano: 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance
Succession: Logan Roy's Death

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles