IVE recently made their comeback with a brand new album a few weeks back, along with a music video for the title track, HEYA. However, the group will also be releasing a second main track titled, Accendio. The music video teaser for the song has been released, creating anticipation among fans.

IVE releases music video teaser for upcoming song Accendio

On May 13, 2024, IVE has released the music video teaser for the second title track, Accendio, from their new extended play, IVE SWITCH. The first title track from the album was HEYA and the music video for it was released on the same day as the album. In the short music video teaser, the members can be seen surrounding an object which glows exponentially. However, in the next scene, they all transform into extravagant costumes and enter a magical world of possibilities. But much of the place is broken into pieces, which might indicate that they are the saviors.

Moreover, the song has a sweet melody as well as fast and intense beats, creating a piece of contrasting experimental music. The album, along with the first title track, was released on April 29, 2024. Apart from the two lead singles, HEYA and Accendio, the album consists of four B side tracks named, Blue Heart, Ice Queen, WOW, and RESET. The album was well-received by the K-pop community, and they sold 1 million copies in the first week itself. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Watch Accendio music video teaser

More about the K-pop group IVE

IVE is a K-pop girl group that consists of six members in total, which include Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. They debuted in 2021 with the album Eleven and took the K-pop community by storm. Following the release of their single Love Dive, the group achieved commercial success and took top spots on the South Korean local charts. Moreover, it also won multiple accolades, including Song of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards, Golden Disc Awards, MAMA Awards, and Melon Music Awards.

In 2023, the group released their first full album, I’ve IVE, with the title track I Am. Furthermore, they also went on to release another EP in the same year titled I’VE MINE three singles, Either Way, Off the Record, and Baddie. Are you excited for the new music video?

Watch HEYA music video

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope and Becky G’s collab single Chicken Noodle Soup’s music video crosses 400 million views on YouTube