Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coach Shares His Thoughts on Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler PPV Buys Capability

Are we on the brink of breaking records again? Remember when Conor McGregor faced Khabib Nurmagomedov? That clash hit a staggering 2.4 million PPV buys, setting the UFC's all-time record. Fast forward, and it's time for McGregor's showdown with Michael Chandler.

Set for June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena, this bout is brewing storms of anticipation. How will it stack up? Enter Javier Mendez, Khabib's coach with insider views on McGregor's drawing power. Can McGregor, with Mendez's insights, pull off another blockbuster in PPV sales?

Record Out of Reach? Coach Analyzes McGregor vs. Chandler PPV Hype

Javier Mendez, a respected figure in the MMA community and the long-time coach of Khabib Nurmagomedov, recently shared his thoughts on the anticipated pay-per-view (PPV) sales for the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight. According to Mendez, while McGregor's return is highly anticipated, expectations for record-breaking sales should be tempered.

"No won’t be as he’s gonna pull one million plus pay-per-view maybe even hit two million it’s hard to say but he’s definitely going to pull one million plus no doubt no doubt in my mind he’s pulling one million-plus." Mendez acknowledges McGregor's vast popularity, which continues to drive his appeal.

"He’s you know everybody every he’s got big following man," he added, underscoring the Irish fighter's ability to draw crowds, whether in the arena or through television screens across the globe. Despite his optimistic view on the numbers McGregor will pull, Mendez hinted that reaching the heights of the McGregor vs. Khabib event might be overly ambitious.

This realism stems from the evolving dynamics of fight promotions and the changing interests of fight fans around the world. As the fight night approaches, the anticipation only builds. Will this event redefine McGregor's legacy or simply reaffirm his star power? What do you think—will McGregor and Chandler deliver a spectacle that goes down in UFC history?