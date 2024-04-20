KSI Trolls The Rock for Praising Jake Paul’s Boxing Match With Mike Tyson: Find Out

The rivalry between YouTubers Jake Paul and KSI seems to have no limits. The British boxer revealed his thoughts on The Problem Child’s recent encounter with WWE veteran Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Although KSI has resolved his long-lasting feud with Logan Paul and is soon becoming his business partner, his hateful rants and comments toward his brother Jake Paul are an aspect of the Brit’s career that fans adore.

KSI Comments Under The Rock’s Instagram Post Praising Jake Paul

YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul is one of the most popular figures in combat sports. The 27-year-old fighter is scheduled to face former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson in an eagerly-anticipated exhibition bout.

WWE star Dwayne Johnson recently praised Jake Paul for the upcoming fight. The Problem Child and The Rock appeared to have crossed paths at the highly successful WrestleMania event recently.

The Rock wrote, "Looking forward to your fight with the GOAT. As we briefly chatted, you wouldn't want it any other way. Can't wait to watch." He expressed his excitement to witness the warfare that Jake Paul and Mike Tyson plan on delivering for their much-anticipated bout.

However, Paul’s rival, British YouTuber KSI, showed his disdain for this post. Under The Rock’s Instagram post, KSI wrote, “God this is cringe.” The Nightmare appears to have winced at the thought of Johnson’s congratulations on The Problem Child.

Jake Paul and KSI have been feuding for seven years, and they have yet to settle their differences. Both YouTubers, who have displayed impressive performances in the ring, have yet to face each other despite the bad blood that brews as each day passes.

KSI Lists Potential Opponents for His Future Boxing Fight

British YouTuber KSI is considered to be the biggest name in the influencer boxing scene. Emerging victorious against fighters like Logan Paul and Faze Temperrr, the rapper’s ranks in the new-age boxing industry skyrocketed.

However, since his loss against Tommy Fury, JJ has announced a temporary break from stepping into the ring. In a recent podcast, the Brit named a few contenders that he could potentially fight shortly.

“Jake fight, the Tommy fight as well,” said KSI when asked about the inevitable fight against The Problem Child. The British rapper, along with a few other fighters, looks to avenge his split decision loss against Love Island star Tommy Fury.

“There could always be Mayweather, Conor McGregor,” named KSI. Since Floyd Mayweather’s entry into the YouTube boxing avenue, the British rapper has wanted to step into the ring with the undefeated veteran.

UFC legend Conor McGregor has called out The Nightmare several times despite giving props to the British YouTuber. KSI has an eye on this potential fight amongst his top priorities, like Jake Paul or Tommy Fury

KSI has built a huge empire backed by millions of fans. Critics consider his potential fight against Jake Paul to break records and become one of the biggest sporting events ever.