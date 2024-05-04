Henry Cuellar, a Texas representative in the US House of Representatives, and his wife have been charged with receiving nearly $600,000 in bribes for their involvement in promoting laws that benefited a Mexican bank and an Azerbaijani state-run energy company. The congressman was freed on a $100,000 bond during his first court appearance on Friday in Houston with his wife, Imelda Cuellar.

Henry Cuellar denies all accusations

In addition to money laundering, they are accused of conspiring to bribe a federal official and breaking the law prohibiting public servants from serving as agents of a foreign principal. Cuellar made the following remark in a statement on Friday: "I want to be clear that my wife and I are innocent of these allegations. Serving the people of South Texas has been the focus of all I have done in Congress."

Who is Henry Culellar?

Early life and education

On September 19, 1955, Cuellar was born in Laredo, the South Texas county capital of Webb County. Cuellar graduated from J. W. Nixon High School in 1973 after attending Buenos Aires Elementary School, where he developed a passion for reading. He graduated with an associate of arts degree from Laredo Junior College and went on to teach government courses there.

He later enrolled in Georgetown University's Walsh School of Foreign Service, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service with honors. He also obtained a PhD from the University of Texas in Austin, a Juris Doctor (JD) from the University of Texas School of Law, and a Master of Arts in international trade from Texas A&M International University.

Political career

Since 2005, Cuellar, an American lawyer and politician, has represented Texas's 28th congressional district in Congress. After serving 14 years in the Texas House of Representatives (1987–2001), Cuellar also held a brief stint as Texas Secretary of State (2001–2002). As of 2024, Cuellar is the most recent Democrat to hold a statewide position in Texas.

After defeating incumbent Ciro Rodriguez in a primary contest, Cuellar was first elected to Congress in 2004. He is regarded as a prominent centrist within the House Democratic Caucus. Since then, after surviving numerous close primary contests—most notably in 2020 and 2022—he has easily been reelected in every general election.

