‘LeBron Doesn’t Want Him There’: Fans Troll Darvin Ham After Lakers Star Ignores Him in Timeout Vs Warriors

Things are not right between Darvin Ham and the LA Lakers players and it’s not a mystery to anybody.

A recent video surfacing on social media shows how Darvin Ham is given no importance by the Lakers players in the timeout while he draws a play for the team.

What did Lakers players do?

The video circulating is from the game between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. In the video it’s clearly visible that Darvin Ham is saying something while trying to write something on his board but while he does that, LeBron James is looking to the other side and even Austin Reaves seems not bothered at all.

There are several reports regarding how Lakers players listen to the play drawn on the court by LeBron James and not what Darvin Ham tells them to do and this video mostly proves the reports true.

How did the fans react?

Is Darvin Ham out of the Lakers after the season?

If anyone is putting their money on Darvin Ham staying as Lakers coach for the next season, they might not love their money. Ham might become the first coach to be shown the door once the season comes to an end.

The Lakers have lacked ideas under Darvin Ham, and he has been criticized for favoring certain players in the starting lineup which has resulted in bad results for the franchise.

Can the Lakers win the title under Ham?

Nothing is impossible when it comes to basketball but it’s very unlikely that the Lakers can win the title with the squad they have under Darvin Ham.

A few of the key bench players are already out of the season because of the injury and there is too much pressure on Davis and James to deliver in every game.

ALSO READ: 'That's bullsh*t'; Stephen A Smith Slams LeBron James for His Take on Heat's 2011 Finals Loss to Mavericks