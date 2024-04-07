'That's bullsh*t'; Stephen A Smith Slams LeBron James for His Take on Heat's 2011 Finals Loss to Mavericks

Stephen A. Smith is famous for his bold takes. The First Take host was in no mood to spare LeBron James after the King talked about the reason for the Heat’s loss against the Mavericks in the 2011 NBA finals.

This is not the first time that James has been slammed by Stephen A. Smith. However, the latest backlash comes after LeBron stated that the Heat didn’t have the talent to win against the Mavericks that year. LeBron mentioned this on the recent episode of JJ Redick's podcast Mind The Game.

What did Stephen A. Smith have to say?

Smith furiously stated: "You got to be kidding me. I know that you didn't just say that with the cameras rolling. That's bullsh*t; somebody gotta say it, so I'll go (and) say it...That roster that LeBron James is alluding to? He makes valid points. He's not wrong about the roster. My point is, what the hell does that have to do with you, LeBron? What does that have to do with you?".

He further mentioned: "Do you know that LeBron James in Game 4 scored zero points in the fourth quarter? Do you know that in Game 5, LeBron James scored two points in the fourth quarter? Do you know that in Game 4, LeBron James had eight points? Eight, for a career 27-point-per-game scorer, for a dude that's approaching age 40 and averaging damn near 25? That LeBron James, eight points in an entire Game 4 of an NBA Finals."

"This wasn't about the roster. You didn't lose to the Dallas Mavericks because of your roster; you lost to the Mavericks because of you, because you weren't who you are," Stephen A. added, and continued, "You weren't that dude in 2011."

How did LeBron James perform in the 2011 NBA finals?

LeBron James had a phenomenal regular season in which he averaged 26.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.

However, those numbers dropped drastically in the Finals. The King could manage 17.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game in those 6 games.

