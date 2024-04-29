Amanda Seales Refutes Claims That She Acted Like a 'Mean Girl' on the Insecure Set; Says the 'Whole Narrative' is 'False'

Rumors about a dispute between Amanda Seales and Insecure creator cum co-star, Issa Rae, have been circulating for quite some time. Seales addressed the issue recently on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe. A major source of Seales' beef was Rae's publicist. The fact that Rae refused to intervene on Seales' behalf made her feel as if Rae was not "empowering'' her.

Amanda Seales concludes all the rumors regarding her and Issa Rae's feud as false

While filming the hit HBO series, the 42-year-old actress was accused of being a bully during a new interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast. As for the situation, she claimed that it was all made up, stating that she could have easily been thrown out for bad behavior.

The narrative people keep spinning about me is completely false. They keep saying I'm this mean girl on this set, that I harm these people on this set," Seales told Shannon Sharpe, the show's host.

During 2019, Seales and Rae's relationship soured after Seales was kicked out of an Insecure event in Hollywood by Rae's publicist Vanessa Anderson. Two days after the incident, Rae contacted Seales to inform her that she had nothing to do with it and asked if she was willing to speak with Anderson.

Seales, who avoided discussing the controversy up until now, admitted that Anderson didn't like him when they spoke over the phone.

Wouldn't it have been better for Issa Rae to defend Seales?

I've never talked about this publicly because protecting Issa has always been incredibly important to me," Seales said. As far as this business is concerned, Issa is doing something that few people are able to do, and it's not something I desire. I don't want to get a $100 million production deal. That's not what I want for myself, but I know that she plays a significant role."

Although Seales had little to no power on set, not talking about it made her a target, with rumors flying that she was a "mean girl."

Seales explained, "I just want to point out something very basic. How can I be a mean girl on your set? You're my boss." "I don't even have the power to be mean here because you can fire me."

This resulted in a strained working relationship between Seales and Rae. Rae's Hoorae Media produced a show that Seales claims her boss refused to promote. Also, Seales claims Rae did not intervene when Anderson waged a "smear campaign" against her.

While filming Insecure, Seales felt iced out by her fellow cast members, saying, "Everybody knows what's happening." But they didn't say anything to me. And that's just f***ing mean. It's mean." During the finale, Seales says Rae "came out of her face once too many," which inevitably changed her mind.

"She wasn't empowering to me. It didn't feel like she needed me," Seales explained. "She didn't think I deserved protection. I'm only providing a portion of the story. But that was my experience. Nevertheless, I have always protected her because I felt it was my responsibility. This is not the case."

