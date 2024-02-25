'You Know That Love Runs Deep': NBA Fans Praise LeBron James for Purchasing $100K Painting From Restaurant for Wife Savannah James

Is there anything in the world that LeBron James can’t do? The answer might come as No.

The LA Lakers star's love for his childhood sweetheart and wife Savannah James is known to the world.

What did Michael Beasley say?

In a recent story narrated by his former teammate Michael Beasley, the 4x NBA champion once bought a $100K painting from a restaurant for his wife Savannah James.

James was eating dinner at an Italian restaurant with his teammates, and he became fascinated with one of the famous artist's paintings.

Soon after, he called Savannah and asked her to strike a similar pose as the person in the painting. He then inquired about purchasing the painting from the restaurant owner. After his tale, Beasley stated that James was arguably the "most romantic player" in the league.

Fans, for their part, were astounded by Beasley's tale. But few of the fans praised the superstar for being such an amazing husband.

A fan posted: "You know that love runs deep."

One fan wrote: "LeGood Husband"

Another fan posted: "Look at Lebron man, such a lovely person to Savannah"

Advertisement

One fan labelled LeBron as LeRomeo.

One fan decided to joke about how LeBron won't spend on him. The fan posted: "But he won’t pay for pandora without ads? Come on king"

James and Savannah's story

James and his wife Savannah started dating during their days of high school in Akron, Ohio.

James' successful basketball career began when he was a standout player at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and is continuing in his 21st year of playing in the league. Bronny, Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri Nova are the couple's three children together. They were married in 2013.

ALSO READ: ‘There Is No Team We Can’t Beat’: Draymond Green Makes a Bold Claim on the Golden State Warriors NBA Title Chances