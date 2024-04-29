Nakuul Mehta, known for his role in Ishqbaaz is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. The actor has come a long way, from his roles in television shows to being a voice-over artist in the movie Animal.

The 41-year-old actor recently shared a heartwarming video from his web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend as the show completes two years since its second season premiered.

Nakuul Mehta expresses gratitude as Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2 completes 2 years

Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable video from the web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend season two. The video shows memorable moments from the series, featuring fellow cast members of the web series like Karan Wahi, Anya Singh, Paloma Monappa and more.

Expressing gratitude, the Ishqbaaz actor captioned the post, “Internet reminds me that’s it 2 years to Season 2. Grateful for the memories & everyone I met on this ride. #NeverKissYourBestFriend.”

Fan reactions

Joining the celebration, co-stars Anya Singh and Karan Wahi took to their Instagram stories and shared pictures from the series. Anya wrote, “Happy 2 to NKYBF 2.”

More about Nakuul Mehta

In his personal life, Nakuul is married to Jankee Parekh. They dated for a while before marrying in 2012. Their first child, Sufi, was born on February 3, 2021. Nakuul started his entertainment journey with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012.

He's been part of hit TV shows like Ishqbaaaz and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul appeared in a web series with I Don’t Watch TV. He's also been seen in the Never Kiss Your Best Friend series, the short film Ved and Arya, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

