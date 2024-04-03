Luka Doncic Hails Caitlin Clark As Women’s Stephen Curry After She Drops 41-Points Against LSU in NCAA Tournament

Caitlin Clark’s fanbase is huge and that includes normal fans as well as top basketball players from the men’s game. A new name could be added to the ever-growing list and that name is Luka Doncic.

Doncic, the superstar from Dallas Mavericks talked about how he tuned in for the NCAA Tournament on Monday, April 1. The Slovenian talked about how good Clark has been after she dropped 41 points against rivals LSU to lead her IOWA team to the final four.

Doncic, who is a front-runner for MVP this season, even hinted that Clark might be superior to him in certain areas on the basketball court. Luka recently played his 65th game of the season which makes him eligible for the MVP award as per the new NBA rules from this season.

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Reveals Multiple Executives Believe 2024 Class Is ‘Worst Draft They Have Ever Seen’; Report

What did Doncic say?

“Amazing. What did she have? Forty-one? She was shooting that ball on fire. I watched some of it,” Doncic said. “She shoots it better than me. That’s for sure.”

Doncic was quick to disagree with the reporters when they asked if he sees Clarke’s game as like him.

“She is more Steph Curry than me,” Doncic said.

Advertisement

Clark is known for logo threes

Clark has been a very potent shooter for IOWA and if Doncic compared her to Steph Curry, who is the best shooter to play the game of basketball, it’s a big thing.

Doncic on the other hand is a good shooter as well as he hits 38% of his shots from beyond the arc. The Mavericks star is known for his deep three-pointers and is no slouch when it comes to clutch time for his time with shots from beyond the arc.

Clark's 3-point shooting was at full display on Monday night as she led her team to avenge the loss against LSU in the national championship last season.

ALSO READ: Drake Reacts To LeBron James Rapping Along To Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Before Game Against Nets; Details Inside