Drake Reacts To LeBron James Rapping Along To Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Before Game Against Nets; Details Inside

LeBron James and his love for rap music is undisputed. The four-time NBA champion can be seen showing love for rap music all the time, whether it’s at the gym or dancing to rap music with the family.

King James is known for putting up stories on Instagram while rapping verses from popular rap songs. His Instagram stories also feature him rapping after gym or training. Sometimes, he just gets filmed doing so.

However, the latest song that he rapped on might not go well in the future with his best friend Drake.

James was filmed rapping to a Kendrick Lamar verse in the warmup before the game against the Brooklyn Nets. The song 'Like That' by Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar is a song that was used to diss Drake.

How did Drake react?

A clip of the event was posted on social media and Canadian hip-hop artist and NBA fan Drake dropped a like on it. However, it’s very difficult to assume anything about what Drake must be thinking.

It might be seen as an ultimate act of betrayal or something else, only time will tell. James has been a big supporter of Drake throughout the years and both of them are close.

LeBron James scored 40 points in the game against the Nets

Whether Drake enjoyed seeing LeBron jamming to Lamar’s song or not is not known to anybody but looks like the song pumped James up nicely as he dropped 40 points against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers wanted to get back to winning ways after they were thrashed by the Indiana Pacers on Friday. In the loss against the Pacers, James had a subpar game in terms of scoring as he scored 16 points only and the Pacers won 109-90.