NBA Insider Reveals Multiple Executives Believe 2024 Class Is ‘Worst Draft They Have Ever Seen’; Report

Many are focusing on the 2024 NBA draft as the 2023–24 NBA regular season approaches its final two weeks. However, analyst Jeff Goodman isn’t optimistic about the prospects who are taking part in this year’s draft.

Goodman shared his report which stated that multiple NBA executives are calling it 'the worst draft they have ever seen.'

The 2024 Draft is not looking promising

The 2024 NBA draft class has not been met with much enthusiasm from the pundits who keep a close eye on the game. It’s an unwritten rule that every year’s draft is compared to the one from the previous year. According to the report, the 2024 draft is expected to be much weaker.

The 2023 draft had a good mix of players from college and from overseas. Victor Wembanyama's spectacular skill and physical presence dominated 2023; the San Antonio Spurs selected him first overall.

LaMelo Ball appears to have a reliable partner in Brandon Miller, who was selected second overall by the Charlotte Hornets.

Scoot Henderson has struggled but hopes are high for him. He was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers as the third overall draft pick last season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Huge Knicks Fan Ben Stiller Loses His Lid Over NBA’s L2M Report on Controversial Jalen Brunson No-Call

Strong Role Players

The Dallas Mavericks picked Dereck Lively II, who has already made an impact and was a starter before his injury. Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s easy transition to a seasoned Miami Heat team has surprised everybody.

Klay Thompson was momentarily replaced in the Golden State Warriors starting lineup by Brandin Podziemski and he was lauded for his rebounding and playmaking capabilities.

2024 NBA Draft Prospects

Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher are this year's top draft prospects. Risacher, a 6'8 wing, is only eighteen years old and plays for JL Bourg in the top French division. Even though there are still concerns about Risacher's NBA readiness, his potential is evident.

Sarr, a 7'1 center for the Perth Wildcats of the NBL, is comparable to Memphis Grizzlies player Jaren Jackson Jr. His defensive prowess ought to translate to the NBA right away.

Ron Holland, an 18-year-old, is the most anticipated American prospect. Holland, who is 6'8", averaged 19.5 points per game in the G-League. Due to injuries and concerns about his current skill set, Hollands' stock has slightly dropped from its initial projection as the number-one pick in 2024.

ALSO READ: Victor Wembanyama Opens Up On First Fine In His NBA Career; Explains Why He Threw Ball Into Stands Vs Knicks