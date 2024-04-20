Miami Heat Injury Report: Will Jimmy Butler Play Against Boston Celtics Tonight? Find Out

In the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, Boston Celtics, the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, will take on the eighth-se, Miami Heat. Interestingly, this marks the fourth playoff encounter between the two since 2020.

With a historical back and forth, Miami won against Boston in the East finals of 2020 and 2023, whereas Boston took the cup from the Heat in the 2022 East finals.

Will Jimmy Butler Play Against the Celtics Tonight?

Sadly, the heated playoffs will miss the presence of Jimmy Butler, as a sprained right MCL sidelines him for the rest of the month. Regrettably, the injury occurred when the Heat suffered a devastating loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in their play-in tournament opener.

The Miami Heat then managed to clinch the No. 8 seed for the second consecutive season by steering an underdog victory over the Chicago Bulls.

The challenge heightens this time around as the Heat, with Butler out, must conquer three consecutive road series to reach the Finals.

Except for All-Star center Bam Adebayo, sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., everyone in the rotation played less than 65 games.

Amid the rollercoaster, both Robinson and the rookie proved to be valuable assets to the team: Robinson boasted a 40% 3-point shooting clip, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. emerged as a revelation.

The dedicated head coach, Erik Spoelstra, managed to fill the gaps with underdogs, a zone defense strategy, and second-year center, Nikola Jović.

Miami Heat Players Stats Against The Celtics

Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro has averaged 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 16 games versus the Celtics in his career

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler has averaged 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33 games against the Celtics in his career

Injury Report

Heat

Out

Josh Richardson (Right Shoulder Surgery)

Jimmy Butler (Knee)

Probable

Duncan Robinson (Left Facet Syndrome)

Terry Rozier (Neck Spasm)

Boston Celtics

No injury reports as of now

