Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report: Will Anthony Edwards Play Against Suns Tonight? Deets Inside

The Phoenix Suns (49-33) aim to swipe the home-court advantage as they square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26) in the first game of their initial round of the Western Conference series this Saturday afternoon. The match tips off at 3:30 PM ET at the Target Center.

Will Anthony Edwards Play Against The Suns Tonight?

Leading the Timberwolves into the fray is Anthony Edwards, with an impressive average of 25.9 points per game, and a contribution of 5.1 assists, shot with an accuracy of 46.1% overall and 35.7% from the three-point line.

The Timberwolves will carry forward the momentum from their best regular seasons in the last two decades, with a 56-26 record. Despite the injured Karl-Anthony Towns missing most games in the second half, the team still stood strong.

Towns came back in the last two matches to score a combined 22 points. His healthy return is critical for the Wolves as they confront the Suns, given his average 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

With an average score of 113 points per game, the Wolves hit a 48.5% field goal percentage and a 38.7% (3rd rank) from the three-point line. Their commendable defense, led by the 7-1 center, Rudy Gobert, and robust perimeter, allows only 106.5 points per game (1st rank) and limits opponents to 45% shooting (1st rank) and 35.4% (7th rank) from the three-point line. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Gobert, with an average of 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game, is the team's strong defensive pillar.

After a sweeping regular season win over the Wolves in all three games, the Suns hope to extend their winning streak this Saturday, clocking a lead in the Western Conference series.

ALSO READ: Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Will Lebron James And Anthony Davis Play Against Denver Nuggets Tonight? Find Out

Minnesota Timberwolves Players Stats Against the Suns

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards has averaged 20.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists over 13 face-offs with the Suns.

Karl-Anthony Towns

In his career against the Suns, Karl-Anthony Towns holds an average of 23.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists across 27 games.

Injury Report

Timberwolves

No injury update as of now

Suns

Out

Damion Lee

ALSO READ: Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Lakers Tonight? Deets Inside