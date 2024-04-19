Miami Heat Injury Report: Will Jimmy Butler Play Against Chicago Bulls Tonight? Find Out

The Chicago Bulls are gearing up for a journey to South Beach this Friday night, squaring off against the Heat in a crucial battle for the winner to advance as the 8th seed for the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Celtics.

The Heat enters the court with a recent loss to the in Philadelphia, setting the stage for a decisive showdown in Miami on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 PM EST.

Will Jimmy Butler Play Against the Chicago Bulls Tonight?

The Heat faces a significant loss as their star player, Jimmy Butler, will be benching the game against the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In Tournament due to an MCL sprain sustained during Wednesday's match against Philadelphia.

If the Heat triumphs and moves onto the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, Butler's crucial absence could stretch into a few weeks. He endured till the fourth quarter; however, he had to surrender after scoring 19 points post a knee injury towards the end of the first half.

With Butler on the bench, the task fell on Tyler Herro's shoulders to boost the score, and he did amass a handsome score of 25 points.

Yet, his crucial backcourt violation at a tie of 96 tipped the scales in Sixer's favor, consolidating their lead. With elimination lurking, the Heat risks entering the game without their ace player, Butler.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls prove their mettle by advancing to the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Final round in a rematch against the Heat in Miami.

The Bulls enjoyed a stunning victory of 131-116 against the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, thanks to Coby White's career-high score of 42 points.

However, this triumph didn't come easy as their starting guard, Alex Caruso, suffered a swollen ankle when he was accidentally stepped on by teammate Andre Drummond. His participation in Friday night’s games isn't confirmed yet.

Miami Heat Players Stats Against The Bulls

Jimmy Butler Stats

Jimmy Butler has maintained an average of 23.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 16 games against the Bulls throughout his career.

Tyler Herro Stats

Tyler Herro has held an average of 17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 9 games against the Bulls in his career.

HEAT

Out

Josh Richardson (Right Shoulder Surgery)

Jimmy Butler (Knee)

Probable

Duncan Robinson (Left Facet Syndrome)

Terry Rozier (Neck Spasm)

BULLS

Out

Lonzo Ball (Knee)

Onuralp Bitim (Retinal detachment)

Alex Caruso (Ankle)

Ayo Dosunmu (Quad)

Zach LaVine (Foot)

Julian Phillips (Foot)

Questionable

Andre Drummond (Ankle)

Patrick Williams (Foot)

