Everything To Know About NBA Awards 2023–24: Date, Time, Categories and Where To Watch

On Sunday, Apr 21, the 2023-24 NBA Awards Show will take center stage on TNT. The show promises to be a grand spectacle with regular accolades awarded to deserving players from the league, providing fans with thrill and excitement as their favorite players get recognized for their performance.

The MVP award, notably, is predicted to close competition this year. The winners of all seven categories will be declared at the start of the awards night on Apr. 21 with KIA as the official partners.

The show promises to be a visual treat for fans with TNT hosting the event and the multi-award-winning Inside the NBA team will probably hold pivotal roles. Fans can anticipate on-air personalities like Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson with league commissioner Adam Silver expected to resume his role of unveiling the winners on live broadcast.

As the fans, full of anticipation, count the hours to the play-in tournament games resuming on Friday for its second leg, here are some more details about the upcoming awards show.

How can you watch the 2023-24 NBA Awards show?

TNT is the designated channel to broadcast this year's NBA awards show. It is available to those using cable TV, Fubo TV, Sling, and YouTube TV across the nation. Additionally, keep an eye on the NBA's social media channels for highlight clips from the event.

The 2023-24 NBA Awards show is set to take place on Apr. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). The announcements of awards will interrupt the normal flow of NBA playoff broadcasts on TNT, similar to last year.

The day starts with the Boston Celtics' first-round series at 9:00 a.m. PT, followed by the face-off between the Mavericks and Clippers at 11:30 a.m. PT. Following the game, fans can switch gears to the award show.

Post-event, there are two games scheduled - the Pacers versus Bucks at 3:00 p.m. PT and the OKC Thunder game at 5:30 p.m. PT.

The award show will honor players in seven categories:

• KIA NBA Clutch Player of the Year

• KIA NBA Defensive Player of the Year

• KIA NBA Most Improved Player

• KIA NBA Most Valuable Player

• KIA NBA Rookie of the Year

• KIA NBA Sixth Man of the Year

• NBA Coach of the Year

The seven awards will be all announced on a single day, differing from usual when they spread out over several days. Other regular season awards, like 'Teammate of the Year,' will be announced later.

