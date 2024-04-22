Paige Spiranac Gives Shoutout To Olivia Dunne After LSU Wins Gymnastics National Championship

Olivia Dunne ended her career as a national champion. The LSU Tigers All-American gymnast helped lead her team to a national championship to cap off her college career.

LSU on their official website stated, "With one performance remaining, Aleah Finnegan delivered a 9.95 on beam to lift the LSU gymnastics team to the first NCAA Championship in program history Saturday afternoon at Dickies Arena. The Tigers claimed the title with a 198.225 to defeat California (197.850), Utah (197.800) and Florida (197.4375). With the win, LSU became just the eighth program in NCAA history to win the women’s gymnastics championship."

Paige Spiranac congratulates Olivia Dunne on her win

The LSU Tigers are national champions, which gave Olivia Dunne a cause to celebrate and prompted a renowned friend to offer her good wishes. On Saturday, the social media celebrity helped LSU win their first national gymnastics title, capping her senior year. On Sunday, Dunne celebrated the victory on Instagram with the message "Forever LSU.

Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer and social media celebrity, wrote "Congratulations!!" with a fire emoji. The two had been friends for a long time, and Spiranac defended Dunne following the publication of a contentious New York Times article on the gymnast's social media success.

Dunne, who made her debut in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition last year, has previously mentioned Spiranac's support. Dunne said, “Paige is just so great at showing that you can be beautiful and athletic and successful at the same time, so it just really is awesome to have someone like her stand up for me and be on my side.”

Olivia Dunne finishes her college as a national champion

Olivia Dunne did not compete on Saturday, but she played an important role in LSU's successful season. She was selected SEC Gymnast of the Week earlier in the season.

LSU, which finished fourth last year, trailed Utah by 0.037 points and led third-place California by 0.113 after three rotations, but senior Sierra Ballard opened the fourth and final rotation with a career-best 9.950 in her sole routine of the day.

Kiya Johnson, Haleigh Bryant, and Aleah Finnegan equaled the score to help the Tigers set a school record on the beam with 49.7625, securing LSU's national championship.

LSU won the trophy with a total score of 198.2250. Cal finished second with 197.8500, 0.0500 ahead of third-place Utah. Bryant tied Cal's eMjae Frazier for the top individual score in the team finals on Saturday, matching his total of 39.7125, which he had earned on Thursday as the individual all-around champion. Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, a Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect, won the College World Series with LSU last summer.

The major issue is how many of Dunne's brand partnerships will continue once she graduates. College athletes who go pro, like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, see their NIL portfolios expand. Livvy lacks the same kind of assurance because professional gymnastics is not in the cards. However, with over 13 million followers and experience as a model for Nautica and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, it's difficult to conceive that the lady who can earn up to $500,000 for a social media post will struggle to find work.

