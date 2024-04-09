Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes fell short of winning the NCAA championship game this year. The Hawkeyes faced an undefeated South Carolina team with a record of 38-0. South Carolina's size and defensive adjustments proved to be a challenge for Iowa. Despite the loss, Clark had a strong showing. She led the Hawkeyes in scoring with 30 points.

While Clark's performance throughout the season has been widely praised, she also faced criticism following her team's loss in the NCAA Championship game from multiple-time WNBA champions, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart.

Dina made headlines for suggesting that Caitlin's college success might not translate directly to the WNBA. While Breanna said a national title is necessary for "GOAT" status in college basketball.

Ouch!

Now, pro-golfer Paige Spiranac spoke out about the "absolutely vicious" negativity directed towards Clark, particularly from other women (current and former players). Spiranac argued that this kind of negativity contradicts the message of empowering women in sports.

She argues that women should be uplifting each other, especially high-achieving young athletes like Clark. She highlights this as a common issue where women preach empowerment but resort to negativity towards each other. Spiranac concluded with a message of unity that supporting each other's success benefits everyone.

Paige Spiranac Backs Caitlin Clark After LeBron James Slams the Iowa Hawkeyes Star’s Haters

LeBron James was a vocal supporter of Caitlin Clark. Even though Iowa fell short, James took to social media to defend Clark from any critics.

On X, James wrote, "If you don’t rock with Caitlin Clark's game you’re just a FLAT OUT HATER!!!!! Stay far away from them people!! PLEASE."

Caitlin Clark’s Next Move After Losing NCAA Championship Game

Caitlin Clark is almost certainly going to be the number one pick in the upcoming WNBA draft on April 15, 2024. She's projected to be picked by the Indiana Fever, who have the first overall pick. Clark declared for the draft early and gave up her last year of college eligibility.

Caitlin Clark is the All-Time Scoring Leader

Caitlin Clark is the all-time scoring leader in NCAA Division I college basketball history for both men and women. She achieved the feat in March by surpassing the legendary Pete Maravich's record that stood for over 54 years. Maravich's record stood at 3,667 points, which Clark surpassed with 3,685 points. It's worth noting that Maravich accomplished this in just 83 games over three seasons while Clark played in 130 games.