Paris Olympics Stock Up on 300,000 Condoms After Intimacy Ban On Athletes Lifted

The ban on intimacy has been lifted for the Paris Summer Olympics in 2024. This means that the restrictions that were put in place after the outbreak in 2020 no longer apply. Paris Olympics village director Laurent Michaud confirmed during an interview with Sky Sports that the Paris Olympics will keep condoms available for the athletes living there.

This contradicts the Olympic strategy established in 2020. Even though condoms were given out at the Tokyo Games, athletes were not allowed to have intimate relations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To prevent the disease from spreading, athletes were instructed to avoid having sexual relations with one another and to maintain a six-and-a-half-foot distance between them.

Paris Olympics village director Laurent Michaud wants the athletes to feel ‘comfortable’

Laurent Michaud, director of the Olympic Village, said that the intimacy ban will be lifted for the 2024 Paris Games, with 300,000 condoms available for the 14,250 athletes living in their rooms.

In an interview with Sky News, the Olympic Village director stated, "It is very important that the conviviality here is something big. Working with the athletes commission, we wanted to create some places where the athletes would feel very enthusiastic and comfortable."

Additionally, Slate stated that the tradition of handing out condoms at the Olympics is not new. To encourage HIV and AIDS awareness, around 8,500 condoms were distributed at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

However, this figure has only risen throughout the years. The organizers of the Sydney Olympics in 2000 planned to provide 70,000 condoms, but they quickly ran out and had to buy an extra 20,000. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, 450,000 male and female condoms were provided.

Back in 2022, organizers promised that the 2024 Paris Olympic Games would be open and inclusive, reflecting the organization's emphasis on the rights of disabled people, the LGBTQ+ community, and gender equality. However, this summer's Olympic Games come at a time when emotions surrounding transgender athletes' participation are high.

Also, now with the intimacy ban lifted, it will be very interesting to see how the Paris Olympics turns out, especially with all the heat surrounding transgender athletes' participation. It is a must-watch Olympics.

