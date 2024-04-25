The Detroit Lions have doubled down on their commitment to an elite offensive line, securing the services of All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell through the 2027 season with a record-setting four-year, $112 million contract extension. This landmark deal raises the bar for the offensive tackle market, eclipsing the previous high set by Houston's Laremy Tunsil.

"Penei Sewell is a cornerstone piece, and we were committed to locking him up long-term," stated Lions GM Brad Holmes. "His rare blend of size, technique, and athleticism makes him one of the truly elite tackles in this league."

Penei Sewell's Dizzying Ascent

With the staggering $85 million guaranteed at signing, the mammoth $112 million deal solidifies Sewell's position as the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL. At $28 million annually, he surpasses Tunsil ($25 million annually) to take the top slot on the offensive line pay scale.

Head Coach Dan Campbell said of Penei's growth, "We couldn't be more pleased." "He's been an integral part of our resurgence, and this extension reflects his incredible impact."

For a man only three years removed from being selected seventh overall in the NFL Draft of 2021, Sewell's progression has been astounding. The 2020 Oregon college season was canceled by the former Desert Hills (Utah) star because of COVID-19 worries, and this verified Detroit's high draft investment right away. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

In 2021, he had an immediate impact as a rookie, contributing significantly to the Lions' line-rebuilding efforts under the tough guidance of Campbell. In the second season, Sewell maintained his progress, being selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in back-to-back seasons while leading an offensive line that helped the team to a 9-8 record and a postseason appearance.

2023 proved a true revelation, with Sewell blossoming into a First-Team All-Pro at right tackle. His outstanding play in pass protection (allowing just 1 sack all year) and road-grading prowess as a run blocker helped fuel Detroit's 12-5 regular season, NFC North title, and run to the NFC Championship game before a loss to San Francisco.

Top 5 Highest-Paid O-Linemen for 2024

With his new $112M extension, Penei Sewell vaults to the top of the highest-paid offensive linemen list for 2024:

Penei Sewell, Lions ($28M AAV) Laremy Tunsil, Texans ($25M) Andrew Thomas, Giants ($23.5M) Trent Williams, 49ers ($23.01M) David Bakhtiari, Packers ($23M)

At just 23 years old, Sewell's trajectory points to sustained dominance safeguarding the blindside of Detroit's offense for the foreseeable future. With an average annual value of $28 million, the Lions have invested heavily in maintaining an imposing offensive line and physical identity.

"We know the key to winning in this league is controlling the line of scrimmage," Holmes stated, adding, "With Penei locked in as our anchor, we'll look to continue building trenches we can win in."

ALSO READ: NFL Draft 2024: Start Time, TV Schedule, How To Watch Online And More