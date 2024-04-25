The 89th edition of the NFL Draft is just around the corner where the franchises will be eyeing selections of the eligible players. Here is all you need to know about the football player selection event ahead of its kick-off where the rookie players will be welcomed by the league.

NFL Draft Schedule, Date, Time, Live Stream

2024-25 is all set to kick off with the NFL Draft after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl defeating the San Francisco 49ers. Around 256 players will be vying to get selected for the 32 different franchises over the weekend in seven rounds divided into three days.

While the teams will be monitoring the drafting of the players for the next generation, the Chicago Bears are expected to draft Caleb Williams with the No.1 pick.

When and where will the NFL Draft be held?

The 2024 NFL Draft will begin on April 25, Thursday (7:30 pm ET) with its first round followed by the second round on April 26, Friday (7:00 pm ET), and will run until April 27, Saturday (12:00 pm ET) with its fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

The drafting will be held at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, United States.

April 25, Thursday: Round 1 at 7:30 pm ET

April 26, Friday: Round 2 at 7:00 pm ET

April 27, Saturday: Round 4-7 at 12:00 pm ET

Where to watch the NFL Draft 2024?

The NFL Draft will be live telecasted on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC. The live streaming of the pro football player selection event will be available on Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling, and DirecTV.

Live telecast: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC

Live Stream: Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling, DirecTV

A look at the current NFL Draft order for Round 1

Chicago Bears (from Carolina) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from Houston) Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs

