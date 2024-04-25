NFL Draft 2024: Start Time, TV Schedule, How To Watch Online And More

Find out all about the 2024 NFL Draft including its schedule, date, time, Draft order, and more about the event where rookie players will be welcomed by the league.

By Rizu Shukla
Published on Apr 25, 2024  |  12:05 PM IST |  8.6K
Find out all about the 2024 NFL Draft
2024 NFL Draft (PC: Getty Images)

The 89th edition of the NFL Draft is just around the corner where the franchises will be eyeing selections of the eligible players. Here is all you need to know about the football player selection event ahead of its kick-off where the rookie players will be welcomed by the league. 

NFL Draft Schedule, Date, Time, Live Stream 

2024-25 is all set to kick off with the NFL Draft after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl defeating the San Francisco 49ers. Around 256 players will be vying to get selected for the 32 different franchises over the weekend in seven rounds divided into three days. 

While the teams will be monitoring the drafting of the players for the next generation, the Chicago Bears are expected to draft Caleb Williams with the No.1 pick. 

When and where will the NFL Draft be held? 

The 2024 NFL Draft will begin on April 25, Thursday (7:30 pm ET) with its first round followed by the second round on April 26, Friday (7:00 pm ET), and will run until April 27, Saturday (12:00 pm ET) with its fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds. 

The drafting will be held at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, United States.  

  • April 25, Thursday: Round 1 at 7:30 pm ET
  • April 26, Friday: Round 2 at 7:00 pm ET
  • April 27, Saturday: Round 4-7 at 12:00 pm ET

Where to watch the NFL Draft 2024? 

The NFL Draft will be live telecasted on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC. The live streaming of the pro football player selection event will be available on Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling, and DirecTV. 

  • Live telecast: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling, DirecTV

A look at the current NFL Draft order for Round 1

  1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Detroit Lions
  30. Baltimore Ravens
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

About The Author
Rizu Shukla

A postgraduate in Journalism & Mass Communication from BBD University Rizu is a huge sports enthusiast from Lucknow,

...

Latest Articles