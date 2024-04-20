On what would have been their 23rd wedding anniversary, Vanessa Bryant shared a tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on social media. The post featured a collection of throwback photos showing the couple together.

However, two particular never-before-seen images featuring Kobe and Vanessa have gone viral. The first photo depicted a young Kobe gifting Vanessa a bouquet of roses. Next, they were seen kissing each other.

It holds precious memories because it likely dates back to the early 2000s, based on Kobe's shoes in the picture.

Apparently, the pictures were taken after Kobe arrived from Philadelphia with the rest of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates on June 16, 2001.

Kobe Bryant entered the 2001 NBA Finals with the Los Angeles Lakers against his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. The 2001 Finals was a BIG moment in Kobe's career. He was a young star on the rise, playing alongside Shaquille O'Neal. And, the Lakers ended up winning the championship that year. 2001 was the start of the Lakers' three-peat dominance.



Is Vanessa Bryant still in love with Kobe Bryant?

It has been four years already that Kobe has passed away. However, his widow, Vanessa continues to show her deep love for the Lakers icon. She often shares heartfelt messages and photos on Instagram remembering Kobe and their daughter Gianna, who also died in the accident.

Vanessa also renamed their foundation the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The original name of the foundation was likely just the Mamba Sports Foundation, honoring Kobe Bryant's nickname "Black Mamba." After Gianna Bryant's passing in a helicopter accident along with Kobe, Vanessa Bryant renamed the foundation to include "Mambacita," a nickname Gianna had earned similar to her father's.

Vanessa Bryant Inaugurated Kobe Bryant Statue

Vanessa Bryant played a key role in unveiling the statue of Kobe Bryant outside Crypto.com Arena in February. However, it wasn't quite an inauguration in the traditional sense.

Vanessa delivered a heartfelt speech at the ceremony and dedicated the day to Kobe's fans and the city of Los Angeles. She also reportedly worked closely with the sculptors on the statue's design. A touching detail she requested was the inclusion of their daughters' names tattooed on Kobe's arm.