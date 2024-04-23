Real Reason Why Cody Rhodes Didn't Bleed in WrestleMania 40 Title Match Against Roman Reigns Revealed

Cody Rhodes had beaten Roman Reigns and the entire Bloodline on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, but the American Nightmare did not bleed even once during the entire assault against him. However, just 10 days back, The Rock had made Cody bleed, which was a highly successful promo cut.

It reminded the fans of the Attitude Era of WWE, when wrestlers like Shawn Michales and Triple H would bleed profusely in the pay-per-views. The blood not just showed the extent of the aggression but it also defined the passion the wrestlers had to entertain the fans.

So, when The Rock made a surprising appearance at Monday Night RAW in Chicago on March 2, and attacked Cody Rhodes at the WWE backstage, making him bleed, the fans thought that Cody’s revenge at WrestleMania 40 would be epic one, which would see a hell lot of blood shedding.

But nothing of this sort happened. Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns, and finished his story, and there was not even a drop of blood seen anywhere. And the Philadelphia crowd was like, “Why?” So, a former WWE wrestler, Kevin Nash has revealed why Cody Rhodes didn’t bleed at WrestleMania 40. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

What Did Kevin Nash Say?

While speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash revealed that the reason why WWE Chief Content Officer, (CCO) Triple H didn’t let Cody bleed is mainly because he didn’t want a bloodied image of Cody as the final images of WrestleMania 40.

“Every image you have of the night he [Cody Rhodes] won is going to look like he was in a car wreck. Like you can’t get any usage out of any of that. You think back at it from a standpoint of marketing, merchandising, and everything else; I mean, it’s pretty hard to get national coverage of Cody going over and him getting his hand raised if he’s bloody.” Cody said.

While this is not confirmed, it is just a reasoning given by Nash. There’s no official word from the WWE as to why no bloodshed took place at WrestleMania 40. Another reason could be because, since Cody has a large number of children and teenage fans, maybe he didn’t want himself to get bloodlied at WrestleMania 40, which might have sent a wrong message to his fans.

Be that as it may, The American Nightmare is the current hearthrob and also the new face of the company. While Roman Reigns has not been seen around since losing his title, Cody Rhodes is next set to face AJ Styles in a title match on May 5, at Backlash. And by all chance, Cody is definitely going to retain his Championship at least till SummerSlam.

