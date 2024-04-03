Ronda Rousey Claims Drew Gulak Sexually Harassed Her on WWE in Front of Everyone and No One Tried to Stop Him

Trigger Warning: The article below mentions sexual harassment allegations.

Former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey has made a shocking revelation about a WWE backstage incident. In a recent interview with NewsNation, Rousey claimed that she was sexually harassed by WWE wrestler Drew Gulak in front of everyone, and no one objected to it.

The interview with Brian Entin took place on April 2, 2024, where Rousey appeared to promote her upcoming memoir, "Our Fight".

Ronda Rousey reveals details about the Harassment

Rousey said that the wrestler showed no remorse when she confronted him about the incident. "I was standing there and this guy I was barely an acquaintance with grabs the string of my sweatpants as I'm walking by...and nobody reacts as if this is abnormal, and he's going down the hall and I'm like 'what the f*ck is that? Why are you grabbing the string of my sweatpants? If my husband was standing there next to me, would you feel comfortable walking up to me and grabbing the string of my sweatpants?' All the guys around me were like, this is part of the day. And if this guy was coming up to me and doing this kind of stuff to me when there are other people around, what's happening to these other girls when I'm not in the hallway?"

Rousey Confronts Drew Gulak

Ronda Rousey said that she later confronted Drew Gulak, warning him that if he ever tried to do anything like that to any woman in the company, he would be in trouble. "I was like, if I ever hear you putting your hands on any other woman like this or doing anything to me like this ever again...we're going to have a problem. And he was like 'No, no, no, I'm glad you said something to me' and he backpedaled," she said.

However, Rousey wanted to highlight the fact that no one from the roster objected to the incident. "This guy grabs my sweatpants and nobody reacts as if this is abnormal," Rousey recalls.

While the company claims WWE to be a safe place for female wrestlers, Ronda Rousey's revelation suggests otherwise. It appears that such incidents are often brushed under the carpet, and major harassment stories don't come to light.

Rousey's last WWE appearance was at SummerSlam 2023 when she lost to Shayna Baszler. There seems to be very little chance of her ever returning to WWE. For now, Rousey is looking forward to the response to her book, "Our Fight," which was released on April 2, 2024.

