Becky Lynch Reveals the Reason Why Her Singles Match With Ronda Rousey Never Took Place

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey are undoubtedly two of the greatest female wrestlers in the history of WWE. Lynch has made a huge impact in WWE since 2018 when she held both the RAW and SmackDown title belts simultaneously. On the other hand, Ronda Rousey's background in UFC automatically makes her a top wrestling star.

This was all before the current WWE Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley, emerged. Despite their incredible performances since 2018, Lynch and Rousey never faced off in a WrestleMania match.

They did get into the ring, but that was a Triple Threat match with Charlotte Flair also competing at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Since then, Rousey and Lynch never got into a singles match ever.

Becky Lynch recently explained why the match never happened. In an interview with Alex McCarthy from the Daily Mail, Lynch mentioned that the fans had lost interest in the match that was supposed to take place.

What did Becky Lynch say?

Lynch said that the fans moved on from the Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey match, and the company also could not get back on the match.

“I suppose at the end of the day, I was still able to get the win in the main event of WrestleMania, be the first ever woman to win the main event of WrestleMania. Do I think that was the match that everyone was clamoring for? Yes it was. Everyone wanted that singles match. And I think, people thought that moment in time would be evergreen and it wasn't. That's OK too. I think you can't force things when they're not there and I think we see that with what's currently going on with the product.”

She further said, “Some things have their seasons and we didn't have that season. If she ever comes back again, maybe that season will be right there. Maybe it will be springtime on that story again, but it never got back to that.”

Becky compared it to The Rock vs Roman Reigns WrestleMania 40 dream match, which was earlier scheduled to happen, but the outburst of the WWE Universe prompted the WWE Universe to change the plans. “For years, everyone wanted The Rock vs Roman Reigns, but it's not the time for it right now. Everyone wants Roman vs Cody (Rhodes),” she said.

Is a Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey still possible?

A match between the two is possible in the foreseeable future, but that also depends on the fans’ demand, which is not in sight currently. At the moment, Rhea Ripley has taken Rousey’s spot, and Becky Lynch is the other star attraction.

WrestleMania 40, will see Rhea Ripley defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Lynch. Moreover, Ronda Rousey left the company in 2023 and hasn’t shown up since then.

As of now, Becky Lynch is a glowing star in WWE alongside Rhea Ripley. Lynch outperformed five other female wrestlers inside the Elimination Chamber in Australia’s Optus Stadium last Saturday and is eyeing the WWE Women’s Championship.

