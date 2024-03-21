Ronda Rousey Calls WWE Backstage 'Sh*t Show' While Revealing She Will Never Return To Company

Ronda Rousey is a coveted name in the history of pro-wrestling. The MMA star is one of the toughest stars in wrestling, and can give any female wrestler a run for her money. And just like some other pro-wrestling legends, Ronda Rousey also kept a safe distance from WWE, making only sporadic appearances in the company.

So far, in her wrestling career, Ronda has had only two stints with the WWE. She made her debut at Royal Rumble 2018, competing at WrestleMania 35, and then she returned at Royal Rumble 2022 and competed through SummerSlam 2023. Rousey also had a brief appearance at WrestleMania 31 with The Rock, taking on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. During her tenure with the company, Ronda won the WWE RAW Women’s Title, WWE SmackDown Women’s Title and WWE Tag Team Titles.

However, in a new book, ‘Our Fight’ Ronda Rousey sheds light on her time with WWE. During a recent interview to promote her book, Rousey was asked about some “behind-the-scenes stuff” that fans may learn in the book. Rousey then, made a surprising claim about WWE, saying that the company’s backstage drama is a “sh*t story”.

This comes as a surprise as Rousey has so far been known for having good terms with WWE, and her statement on the company's backstage story does raise eyebrows.

What has Ronda Rouset said about WWE?

Though we don’t know the exact contents of the book, Rousey in a nutshell revealed that their backstage is a “sh*t story”, and that she never intends to go back to WWE. She also accused the company of holding back talents and controlling their careers just like hostages.

“Behind the scenes? How much of an absolute shit show it is at the WWE because they can't hold the story over my head and hold me hostage with my own career. I don't need anything from them and I don't intend on going back, so I can say everything that I think and feel while everybody else is still held captive by their organization,” she said.

Rousey speaks on Vince McMahon

Recently, Rousey also spoke about Vince McMahon amid the gruesome sexual trafficking allegations against the former chairman. Comparing McMahon to the Star Wars villain Emperor Palpatine, Rousey believes there is a little disconnect between Mr McMahon’s onscreen persona and his real-life character.

“It’s hard sometimes to know where the evil, unethical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends and the actual questionably ethical, many times sued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins. That blurred line between character and reality is a recurring theme within the WWE Universe,” she said.

She took a jibe at Vince McMahon for holding WWE shows twice a year in Saudi Arabia, a country known for putting restrictions on women. “[Pay-per-views are] held in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, as well as now twice a year in Saudi Arabia, a nation that restricts the rights of women in a way that I’m certain Vince McMahon wishes he could, ” she added.

Rousey however, showed her gratitude for current COO ‘Paul Triple H’ Levesque calling him arguably one of the best professional wrestlers in history and one of the better people on the business side.

Rousey’s book, which will be released on April 4, will share further insights from her life and her thoughts on WWE.

