'All-Around Dirtbag': Ronda Rousey Makes MASSIVE CLAIM on John Laurinaitis Over Running NXT in Triple H's Absence

Trigger Warning: The article below briefly mentions about sexual assault.

Ronda Rousey is making explosive claims these days. Her book, Our Fight: A Memoir, is set for release on April 4, 2024, and even before the book hits the shelves, Rousey’s excerpts from the book are making news. From training her guns on former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon for conducting shows in Saudi Arabia to calling WWE backstage a sh*t story, Ronda Rousey has written it all.

What All Did Ronda Rousey Say About John Laurinaitis?

The former MMA fighter also wrote about John Laurinaitis, a wrestler-turned-executive who once headed WWE Head of Talent Relations. Laurinaitis, who has also been named in the sexual trafficking lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant, has equally been ashamed and vilified in public because of his complicity in the alleged crime.

In her book, Ronda Rousey accused John Laurinaitis of making sexist choices while running NXT in Triple H's absence in 2019. For the uninitiated, NXT is the brainchild of former WWE wrestler and current COO Paul Triple H Leveque. He began it as a platform for young wrestling talents in 2014 and ran it until he suffered a massive cardiac event in 2021 and had to take some time off from work.

Vince McMahon then chose John Laurinaitis to run the show in H’s absence. Laurinaitis then made some major changes in NXT, which didn't go well with some wrestlers. Rousey has written her views in detail in the book.

Ronda Rousey on John Laurinaitis and NXT

In her excerpt from her book via The Covalent TV, Rousey delved into the changes made to the NXT brand in 2021. She complained that Vince McMahon’s intention to make NXT a profitable venture and clash it with rival brand AEW in 2019 was a wrong move.

That resulted in the falling of the ratings of NXT, which ultimately brought Laurinaitis to the helm of affairs in 2021 when Triple H suffered a heart failure. “In fall of 2019, WWE launched a weekly NXT show—slated to go head-to-head on-air with AEW. Now, NXT was on the up-and-up, but so too was AEW. Then Triple H almost died, suffering from heart failure and requiring surgery,” Rousey wrote.

She further stated, “He stepped away to deal with his health, and in his absence, Vince’s cronies saw an opportunity. NXT was losing the ratings battle to AEW, they whispered to Vince. Changes needed to be made. Which is how John Laurinaitis, a former wrestler turned WWE executive and all-around dirtbag, ended up running NXT.”

She said that while Triple H looked for potential and talent in NXT, Laurinaitis looked for “f*ckability.” ”Whereas Triple H looked for talent and potential in NXT prospects, it appeared John Laurinaitis looked for f*ckability. He further purged the NXT roster, firing it seemed like everyone over twenty-five and turning recruiting attention away from the indie circuits in favor of blonde sorority-types,” Rousey wrote.

Rousey further said that Laurinaitis was only “a symptom of what was wrong with WWE.” “Honestly, the actual drama was so much better than anything WWE could ever script,” Rousey wrote.

The book, which will contain further insights, will be released on April 4, 2024. Pre-order your own to learn more about Rousey’s life.

