‘She Is Worried About Jinxing Things’: Insider HINTS Taylor Swift FEARS Relationship With Travis Kelce Might End for THIS Reason

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance is getting stronger with time. The two appear to be having a good time in their relationship. However, an insider revealed that the Blank Space singer is worried as she fears that her relationship might end. And there's a reason why she believes so.

What does Taylor Swift believe would end her relationship with Travis Kelce?

Just like every person in a romantic relationship, Taylor Swift "wants a happy ending with Travis," according to a source from PageSix. Even though she wishes to end up in a lifelong relationship, Taylor feels that something might happen that will end her relationship with the NFL star abruptly.

"She is worried about jinxing things. She is nervous something will mess things up. There's very little separation between her life and fame. Travis is a peacock, but he has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world," the source said.

Also Read: Travis Kelce’s Mom Donna Kelce REACTS to GF Taylor Swift’s NEW TTPD Album While PRAISING the Singer

If we look at it, it makes sense. Taylor Swift is one of the most popular women on the planet, and Travis Kelce hasn't dated anyone with her level of fame. Thus, just like every famous person, Taylor feels that her fame might become the reason for her breakup with the Chiefs tight end. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

However, that might not happen. The reason behind this is that, compared to all of Taylor's exes, Travis Kelce is probably the best at handling the fame that Taylor brings into their relationship. "He doesn't get freaked out about fame. The constant nature of it doesn't get exhausting for him," the source noted.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘His Boys Were Sliding Out’: Travis Kelce’s Hilarious Reaction to Andrew Santino Citing NFL Star’s Wardrobe Malfunction in a YouTube Video

Advertisement

There's a constant spotlight of attention on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. But considering they have been dating for almost a year, it appears they have adjusted their lives accordingly. Moreover, with the NFL's regular season approaching fast, we might even find them getting married sometime soon.