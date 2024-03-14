Swifties Go Wild Over Taylor Swift's Alleged Childhood Link With Travis Kelce's Family; Exploring Viral Claim
Debunking the internet hype about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s childhood link to Sea Isle. Get all the details.
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has been dating singer Taylor Swift since last year. Their high-profile relationship has gotten a lot of media attention in recent months. In February 2024, Taylor Swift showed her support for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs by attending Super Bowl LVIII.
Next, Kelce flew off to Sydney, Australia as part of her Eras Tour. Not long after, he flew to Singapore to keep supporting Swift during another part of her tour. Most recently, the couple chose to have a quiet evening at the Gucci Oscars afterparty on March 10, 2024. They skipped the main Oscars ceremony to have privacy at Madonna's event instead.
In the middle of these happenings, Taylor Swift fans have found a fascinating childhood link between Swift and the Kelce family. Swifties have dug up an intriguing connection by analyzing an old photo of Swift featured in her song Seven from her 2020 album Folklore. In the picture, Swift is sitting in a tree wearing a sweatshirt with Sea Isle printed on it. Apparently, the mention of Sea Isle City which is in New Jersey is the topic of discussion.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: Where Did They Grow Up?
Taylor Swift spent her summers until age 14 at her family's beach house in Stone Harbor, New Jersey which neighbors Sea Isle. She would often perform songs at local music venues. On the other hand, Travis Kelce comes from Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
Some of Taylor Swift’s fans may have misunderstood Travis Kelce's relationship with the nearby Sea Isle City. Kelce himself doesn't directly tie to the area, except his brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie bought a summer home there in 2022. The community highly respects Jason Kelce's presence in Sea Isle. In a friendly gesture, Travis Kelce visited Sea Isle City and stopped by Mike's Seafood & Dock Restaurant owned by Mike Monichetti during his time in the area.
One fan wrote, “Have we talked about how the Kelce family vacationed in Sea Isle growing up/Jason has a summer house there now? …and the Spotify canvas for Seven is her wearing a Sea Isle hoodie???”
Another fan commented, “Damn those invisible strings are making a damn rope, it's like how many more links can there be between their lives.”
A third fan wrote, “Please tell me that somewhere in the universe there is a picture of one of them playing on the beach, with the other in the background. Can we somehow steal the Kelce/Swift old family pictures? We promise to give them back... we just wanna check”
“I swear, if one of those “OMG we were there at the same time” photos is found…,” another Swiftie commented.
Jason Kelce’s helps raise money for Autism awareness at Sea Isle
Each summer, Jason Kelce takes the center stage at the Ocean Drive bar and O’Donnell’s Pour House in Sea Isle. He helps out behind the bar for an event that raises money for autism awareness.
The Team 62 event draws hundreds of excited fans every year. Kelce's work goes beyond Sea Isle too as Team 62 partners with the Eagles Autism Challenge, an annual fundraising effort for the Eagles Autism Foundation.
In 2023, many ex-Eagles teammates joined Kelce to help with the autism awareness fundraiser in Sea Isle including Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Dallas Goedert, Landon Dickerson, and Jake Elliot came. Former Eagles stars Connor Barwin, Trent Cole, and Todd Herremans joined too. FYI, Travis Kelce was also present.