The Rock Reveals He Wanted To Become Country Singer Before Getting Into WWE

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, our own Final Boss wanted to become a country singer, before getting into the WWE. Yes, it’s true! All those Hollywood Rock concerts, which he did on Monday Night RAW in his heel character in 2003, were all part of his own singing ambition which he tried to fulfill as a wrestler in WWE.

The 51-year-old Hollywood star, who has achieved nearly every milestone in his life, also has a dream unaccomplished which is to become a country singer. The Rock recently revealed this hidden desire of his, also recalling his childhood days and revealing why he wanted to become a singer.

What Did The Rock Say?

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, The Rock said that by the time he was eight years old, he could sing every Hank Jr. song, a lot of Hank Sr. songs, Merle (Haggard) songs, and Johnny Paycheck.

"I was in Nashville when I was 15 years old, we had no money. I was living in a motel, I had the bright idea that I could become a country star. I went down to Broad Street and I started hanging out in these honky-tonks, and I tried to get into Tootsie's Famous Orchid Lounge,” he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Rock said that country music connects him with his dad, whom he misses a lot. “Country music connects me with my dad, and I miss my dad, you know? I lost him unexpectedly in 2020, and it was a way that we bonded.My dad was a professional wrestler before the big bright lights of WWE. This is why we lived in Texas and Georgia and Tennessee and Florida,” he said.

He recently appeared in the music video for country crooner Chris Janson’s latest track Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get. Speaking over it, he said that it’s more than a song, and in fact, it’s a brotherhood, representing a father-son relationship.

"If there's a moment where we're on stage at the Opry, it's just [going to be] so much more than a song. It's a brotherhood, it represents a father-son relationship too,” he said.



Is The Rock Returning to WWE?

There is no official word on The Rock’s final return to WWE. It is being speculated that he might return to the wrestling ring, once more to face the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes. The match can take place at WrestleMania 41 next year. Currently, The Rock is shooting for his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine.

