Emily Blunt Reveals What Was The Scariest Stunt She's Had To Perform? Actress Reveals Unexpected Answer

Emily Blunt is really skilled at doing action scenes with lots of stunts. She showed off her skills in the movie Edge of Tomorrow in 2014 where she fought aliens. Her performance was so good that she won a Critics Choice Award for being the best action actress.

When asked Emily about the scariest stunt she ever did, Instead of mentioning the one with Tom Cruise, she talked about some wire work she did in a movie. She found it scarier because she had to use wires, and she took some falls while doing it.

Emily Blunt says that doing the entrance scene in Mary Poppins Returns was actually scarier for her. Taking on the role of Mary Poppins, which was originally played by Julie Andrews, in the Disney musical sequel was a big deal. In that scene, The character had to start up in the clouds and then slowly come down to the ground while holding an umbrella. Emily had to make it look like it was easy, like it was no big deal, as she walked into her close-up shot. She says it required a lot of bravery to pull off that entrance scene. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

On Set Challenges: Emily Blunt's stunt experience in Mary Poppins Returns

Emily Blunt says she only did three takes of the entrance stunt in Mary Poppins Returns before she hit her limit. She felt like she couldn't do it anymore after that.

Advertisement

The director of the movie, Rob Marshall, wanted to do a fourth take, but Emily was like, ‘Nope, no, no, no, I'm done. It was over." She recalls that after the third take, she could see Rob getting ready for another one, but she put her foot down and said she couldn't do it anymore.

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt's co-star in the action-comedy The Fall Guy, is impressed by the movie's big entrance scene. He comments the entrance was amazing, Emily agrees, but she makes a face when remembering it, indicating it was tough.

As for another memorable stunt in the movie, where Mary Poppins zooms backward into a magical bathtub, Emily says that one wasn't too bad. She described it as more like sliding, which made it easier compared to the entrance scene.

Love as the Ultimate Stunt: Exploring The Fall Guy's romantic narrative

The Fall Guy, Emily Blunt acts as Jody Moreno, who directs a movie called Metal Storm. This movie, directed by David Leitch, is kinda like a newer version of an old TV show with Lee Majors. It's about Ryan Gosling's character, Colt Seavers, who's looking for the main actor of Metal Storm, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who went missing.

David Leitch, the director of The Fall Guy, caught everyone off guard with his response to what the wildest stunt in the movie is. Rather than pointing to the car flips or fire burns, he surprised everyone by saying it was falling in love. Leitch emphasized that the romance between Colt and Jody is what propels the story forward. Despite all the adrenaline-pumping action scenes, he believes that depicting genuine love on screen is the most daring stunt of all.

The Fall Guy is now in theaters.

ALSO READ: The Fall Guy Weekend Box Office: Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt film earns 3 crore in India; USD 65 million globally