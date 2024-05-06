Kate Hudson's Glorious: Everything To Know About Actress' Debut Album

Kate Hudson is finally embracing her musical genes. Daughter of lead vocalist Bill Hudson of The Hudson Brothers, and actress Goldie Hawn, Hudson is steps away from releasing her debut album, Glorious. The album will drop later this month enclosing multiple riveting tracks.

After receiving wide recognition in Hollywood, including an Oscar nomination at 22, the actress has decided to do away with her fear of judgment of her music. Hudson revealed that it’s been a long dream of hers to step into the music sphere, and with help from musician and fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, it manifested.

Kate Hudson to release debut music album

Kate Hudson’s upcoming album is titled Glorious and features 12 songs. It will be released on Friday, May 17, 2024. In January, the actress released the first song from her album, titled Talk About Love, per Yahoo. Following that, she also released a music video for the song Live Forever, which is dedicated to her oldest son, Ryder Robinson, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

The Almost Famous star wrote the song with Linda Perry and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, whom she credits for the creative direction of her songs. "He's an incredibly talented musician, and honestly I feel privileged," she told Today on Friday, May 3.

Additionally, Hudson shared a heartwarming moment on her Instagram Friday. She celebrated the first vinyl copy of her album and posted its unboxing video on social media as the album nears its release.

To think of it, Hudson’s passion for music is reflected through her associations. Born to a musician father Bill Hudson, she also tied the knot with the lead singer of the band The Black Crows, Chris Robinson before they divorced in 2007, and now she is engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa. An interesting coincidence.

The songs of her debut album Glorious are: Gonna Find Out, Fire, The Nineties, Live Forever, Talk About Love, Love Ain't Easy, Romeo, Never Made a Moment, Lying to Myself, Not Easy to Know, Glorious, Touch the Light.

Kate Hudson opens up about her musical feat

Earlier on, the 45-year-old actress claims, it was quite difficult to transition from acting to music. And with her profound success in Hollywood, she didn’t want to risk her acting career. She told journalist Savannah Guthrie on Today, "When you’re younger, it’s more about how others see you, and I think as you get older, it’s more about what fulfills you, and that’s this for me. All the warmth I’m receiving, too, feels great, and I’m just so happy that I decided to do it."

The Fool’s Gold star revealed that she was struck with the realization of putting her music out there during the pandemic. However, her interest in music was eternal. She was rather anxious about the world’s reaction to her new endeavor and thus, had kept it under wraps for most of her life.

Hudson continued, "This idea that I was too afraid to share my music, it was like scratching at me to say, 'Why do I have this fear? I need to put my music out in the world.' Whether people like it or not.”

Now, after years of contemplating, the Hollywood star is finally a step closer to her dream of pursuing music professionally. Kudos to that!

