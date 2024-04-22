The Tom Brady Roast: One of NFL’s Greatest Players To Get Roasted in Live Event Ft Kevin Hart

Tom Brady, considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time, has grabbed the headlines once again. He has been the talk of the town for a while now. Recently, there were rumors that he is set to make a comeback to the NFL. Although he is going to make a public appearance it is for a whole new reason.

The Tom Brady Roast

The New England Patriots QB will get roasted in a live event in the coming month. The event would be the first of its kind where a star celebrity would be roasted live. The world has seen Brady thrive under immense defensive pressure. So, how will he react to the humorous attacks?

When and Where to Watch?

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady will be streamed live on Netflix. The OTT platform announced in a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, that Brady will be roasted live on May 5 at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT. A trailer was attached to the tweet giving a rough idea about the show.

Also Read: 'On Track to Make His Own History': Tom Brady ENDS GOAT Debate vs Patrick Mahomes With THIS Hot Take on Chiefs QB Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kevin Hart would be the host of the show. He appeared in the trailer saying, “ The man, the arena. The roast of Tom Brady, live on Netflix. No helmets, no mercy, no ‘Brady rule'. The 7-time Super Bowl champion would be roasted by several roasters. Apart from Jeff Ross who can be seen in the trailer, no other surprise guest has been revealed yet.

At the end of the trailer, Brady can be seen claiming that he is un-roastable. It would be interesting to see if the roasters manage to crack Brady up in this critically acclaimed “Greatest roast of all time”.

The viewership would surely hit a high when Tom Brady is put as a subject for the roast. Will the roasters destroy his claim or will Brady come out on top, ruthless as ever? Tune in to Netflix on May 5 to find out.