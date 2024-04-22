'On Track to Make His Own History': Tom Brady ENDS GOAT Debate vs Patrick Mahomes With THIS Hot Take on Chiefs QB

When it comes to the greatest quarterback of all time, there's a constant debate among Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes fans. The NFL legend Tom Brady finally decided to put an end to the debate by making a striking statement about the Chiefs' star quarterback.

What Did Tom Brady Say About Patrick Mahomes?

Tom Brady was recently interviewed exclusively by Marca and asked multiple questions, mostly about his recent visit to Spain. Interestingly, when the former Patriots quarterback was asked whether or not he'd put Patrick Mahomes on the list of the top five quarterbacks of all time, he gave a smart reply.

"He's had a great start in the NFL and is certainly on track to make his own history," Tom Brady said about Patrick Mahomes. The former NFL star appreciated the Chiefs star and noted that he had an amazing start in the league, considering Mahomes already has 3 Super Bowl wins in just seven seasons.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes ENDS GOAT Debate vs Tom Brady Hinting Being UNWORTHY of That Status Yet; QB's Official Take

Tom Brady spent his Sunday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, attending the game between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Talking about his experience, he said, "It was very exciting, it was amazing. I hadn't seen a football match for a long time, and it was really good. It was an amazing stadium, and I really enjoyed it," Brady said via Marca. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Going forward in the interview, Brady also talked about the secret to his success. "The number of great teammates I've had. And also the coaches. Then I put all my will, my energy, my enthusiasm into everything I did. But I repeat that it was the team that led me to achieve a great personal career and seven rings. I was always in great teams," Brady explained.

Advertisement

Also Read: What Will It Take for Caleb Williams to Beat Tom Brady and Build a Legacy Like Him? Exploring Brady's Career Stats

Advertisement

Tom Brady is one of the greatest NFL players of all time. But now that he's retired, there's speculation that Patrick Mahomes might be the next big thing after Tom Brady. However, the bars that Brady has set are still pretty high and not easy to reach. Do you think Mahomes would be able to become as huge as Mahomes?