The Undertaker Reacts to Getting Heat for Inducting Muhammad Ali into WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The Undertaker inducted Muhammad Ali into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 during the WrestleMania 40 weekend. Ali, a legendary name in the field of boxing and revered by many across the world, including former WWE Champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, is however, despised by a section of the American community for not taking part in the Vietnam War in 1967.

Muhammad Ali had refused to accept military service and go to Vietnam to fight the war basically because he found it atrocious to fight people with whom he had no problems. He had said that his religious beliefs as a Muslim didn't allow him to do it.

Ali had to pay for it, and he was stripped of his heavyweight title, suspended from boxing, slammed with a $10,000 fine, and also imprisoned for five years.

The Undertaker Speaks on Getting Criticism for Inducting Ali

Now, when The Undertaker, a wrestling legend, inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024, a section of fans criticized him for doing so. The Deadman recently addressed this issue on his Six Feet Under podcast.

He said, "I got a little heat from part of the veteran community," Taker said (per Wrestling Inc). He didn't want to go to Vietnam. He didn't see why [he should] go 6,000 miles from home and fight somebody he had no [problem with]."

However, The Undertaker didn't seem to be bothered by the negativity against him. Speaking over the criticism he faced, he said, "It was like, 'I thought Undertaker was a patriot.' Man, kiss my patriot a**."

He stated that though he resented this fact about Ali for many years, he emphasized that Ali was a humanitarian throughout his life. He said that he doesn't support avoiding military service, but also noted that Ali had to face ramifications of that decision in his career.

The Undertaker's Surprising Appearance at WrestleMania 40

While many might have spoken against The Undertaker for inducting Muhammad Ali, all the criticism died down on the second night of WrestleMania 40, when The Phenom made a shocking appearance in the main event of Night 2, to save Cody Rhodes.

The Undertaker's appearance was indeed shocking, and he was roped in at the eleventh hour by the WWE. His return was applauded by the Philadelphia crowd where he chokeslammed The Rock and helped Cody win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.