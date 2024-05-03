Britney Spears Blames Paramedics For Forceful Entry Amid Sam Asghari’s Divorce Finalization; DEETs

Britney Spears took to Instagram to show her injured ankle and reveal that the paramedics turned up at her doorstep without permission at a Los Angeles hotel.

She has denied the rumors of being injured in a fight with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz. She also claimed that her mother had something to do with the entire episode.

Britney Spears denied getting injured after the altercation with her boyfriend

The LA first responders received a report of a female being injured at the Chateau Marmont around 1 a.m. local time. Page Six claimed that the paramedics were alerted after a fight broke out between Spears and her current boyfriend. According to them, the LAPD was informed about an injured female, but the nature of the injury wasn't stated. They sent an ambulance to the scene.

However, the pop princess posted on Instagram, denying the rumors. She called the fiasco 'harassment'. She wrote, "I also twisted my ankle last night, and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I'm moving to Boston !!! Peace!"

Pictures show Britney Spears clutching a pillow and mobile phone tightly while accompanied by partner Paul Richard Soliz in a blue flannel shirt. Page Six claimed the medics intervened after she argued with her on-and-off man. She was seen leaving the hotel room in a disheveled state, according to bystanders.

“Just to let people know... the news is fake!!! Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that!!!" Spears argued on Instagram.

Britney Spears revealed her side of the truth on Instagram

Britney posted a clip of her swollen ankle with a caption that stated that she was set up. She expressed her strong resentment towards her mother in the caption, stating that they hadn't spoken in six months, but she received a call from her right after the fake news broke out. Spears accused her mother of being behind this incident in the Instagram post.

She expressed in another post how she felt harassed as the paramedics illegally showed up at her doorstep. She denied allegations of being hurt by her boyfriend during an altercation.

"I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ??? Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!! I need a new toothbrush right now !!! PS … I need an espresso !!! PSS … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I’m b**chy … sh*t,” Spears added to her post.

Sam Aaghari and Spears called their marriage quits and are in the midst of a divorce. Shortly after filing for divorce, Britney Spears began dating Soliz

