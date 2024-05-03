Heeramandi Celeb Review: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Vijay Varma, and others laud Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series

The highly anticipated series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, was finally released on May 1. Featuring a stellar cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and more, the show marks the OTT debut of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

A special screening of the series was organized in Mumbai a few days ago, where celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and many others arrived in style. Now, a video has surfaced of them sharing their appreciation for the show.

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Vijay Varma, and more shower love on Heeramandi

Recently, the official Instagram handle of Netflix India, which is the streaming platform of the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, shared a special video from the Mumbai premiere. In the clip, many celebrities from the entertainment industry reviewed the show, expressing their thoughts and opinions.

Alia Bhatt stated that she had been waiting for the show since she heard that Sanjay Leela Bhansali was making it. She continued, "Portrayed on Netflix, and where the whole world will see his artistry. You get hours and hours of sir, so I am so excited for that." Notably, Alia has previously collaborated with Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi and is set to reunite with him for Love & War.

Vicky Kaushal, who is also set to star in Love & War alongside Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, remarked, "The world-building that Sanjay Sir is capable of doing is just unmatchable."

Vijay Varma called Heeramandi a "magnificent drama," while Shantanu Maheshwari, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Afsaan, exclaimed, “Sanjay Sir, hats off, jo harkatein karte hain, karwate hain artists se (The things he does and makes the artists do), it's amazing. You just know yeh sir hi karwa sakte hain (Only SLB can make them do it)."

Using one word, Wamiqa Gabbi described the period drama as "sparkly." She added that the essence of the epicness of Sanjay sir's filmmaking in characters and stories was clearly visible here.

Sayani Gupta dubbed the show "Beautiful" and made a special mention of Richa Chadha’s performance in the second episode. Sharman Joshi called it “absolutely magical,” while Ankita Lokhande said, “Fantastic.” Adah Sharma thought that it was “larger than life.”

Shweta Tripathi lauded the series, and Mini Mathur said, “Everything I saw made me feel like I’m born in the wrong century!” Zayed Khan found the show “extremely grand, very rich,” and he added that only a master craftsman like Bhansali could have created it.

Tanishaa Mukerji termed SLB’s visuals and drama “phenomenal," while Rohit Roy affirmed, “This is, according to me, India’s answer to any epic made anywhere in the world.”

The caption of Netflix's post read, “Gorgeous, magnificent, magical—the stars could not stop gushing about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s beautiful world at Heeramandi’s Premiere!!”

Watch the full video here!

More about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The ensemble cast of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar includes the stunning leading ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal star in pivotal roles.

Consisting of eight episodes, the series gives a glimpse into the world where courtesans once reigned as queens. It has opened to positive reviews from critics and the audience. All episodes are available to stream on Netflix.

